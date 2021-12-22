Travel News Safety & Insurance US Passports Are About to Get More Expensive The U.S. Department of State is adding a new security surcharge to the bill By Stefanie Waldek Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 12/22/21 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Tetra Images / Getty Images For Christmas this year, it seems like the U.S. State Department will be taking on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. Beginning Dec. 27, it will increase the cost of U.S. passport books by $20. "The increased fee is necessary to ensure we continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world," wrote the State Department in a tweet. The price hike applies across the board, whether you're applying for a new passport or renewing an old one. For those 16 and older, that means the cost of a new passport will increase to $165 from $145, while renewals for the same age group will rise to $130 from $110. Passports for travelers under 16 will cost $135, up from $115. On the bright side, passport processing times have been slowly decreasing after a major slowdown during the pandemic; right now, the State Department says it will take just eight to 11 weeks to get your new passport, down from a record high of 18 weeks over the summer. You can also expedite the process by paying a $60 rush fee, with a turnaround time of five to seven weeks. And in case of a travel emergency, some passport centers are even open for limited in-person renewals, allowing travelers in a rush to get their passport in just 72 hours. Plus, President Biden recently announced a new online passport application service that should be far speedier than the current snail-mail method, though the administration has been mum on exactly when the service will become available—and what it'll cost. Currently, it estimates that online renewals will roll out in the next six to 12 months. So if you're due for a passport renewal in the next year or so, make sure you get your application in early, and prepare for a bit of a hit to the wallet. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. U.S. Department of State. "Processing Times for U.S. Passports." Retrieved December 22, 2021 Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit You Soon Will Be Able to Renew Your Passport Online, Get Through TSA Quickly Do I Need a Visa to Visit Cambodia? How Long Does It Take to Get a Passport? What Is a US Passport Card, and How Can You Get One? Caribbean Bound? How to Get a U.S. Passport or Passport Card How to Visit Russia as an American These Countries Are Inviting US Citizens to Live and Work Remotely It's Easy to Get a United States Passport on Long Island How to Apply for Your First U.S. Passport When Should You Renew Your Passport? Here's How to Renew Your US Passport How to Get a Visa for Vietnam Where Is Your Closest US Passport Office? Secret's Out! Booking a Private Flight Isn't as Pricey as You Probably Think How to Rush Your Passport Application and Get Your Passport Quickly Tips on Crossing the U.S. Border Into Canada With Your Children