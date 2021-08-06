Travel News Hotels Bermuda's Newest Luxury Hotel Is a Posh Playground for Adults The St. Regis Bermuda is the island's first new luxury hotel in nearly 50 years Written by Jillian Dara Instagram Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Jillian Dara Updated 06/08/21 Share Pin Email Courtesy of St. Regis When the St. Regis Bermuda Resort opened its doors on May 22, the island welcomed its first new luxury hotel brand in nearly half a century. The 120-room hotel was developed with the St. Regis brand’s founding family, the Astors, in mind. The Astors frequented the island over 100 years ago and owned property on the east end of the island, otherwise known as St. George’s parish. It’s only fitting, then, that the hotel acquired the name “House of Astor” as an homage to the family. Adding to the rich history reflected on the property, the hotel overlooks the 17th-century Fort St. Catherine—a former coastal artillery defense fort and popular tourist draw in itself—and its beach opens up to Gates Bay, the site where sailors from the shipwrecked Sea Venture first discovered Bermuda in 1609. The collective of these views motivated the lead architects at OBMI, the design team behind the St Regis Bermuda, to create an open lobby that immediately greets guests with unparalleled views of the island’s turquoise waters. In addition, the floor-to-ceiling glass doors open up to a terrace for a welcoming breath of salty air to truly immerse guests in the destination before the formalities of checking into reception. In fact, OBMI purposefully hid the concierge in recessed areas off the lobby to extend the feeling of walking into a home, not a hotel. “With any project, you start with where you are,” explained Eric Ullman, the firm's principal and lead interior designer. “You have this formality [of the Astor heritage], but it’s in this backdrop of informality, so we really wanted to create that residential feel.” Courtesy of St. Regis Bermuda Courtesy of St. Regis Bermuda Courtesy of St. Regis Bermuda The property’s storied and exclusive locale also gives way to a first for Bermuda; in September, the hotel will debut Bermuda’s first casino. The playground for adults continues outside, where the cobalt waters of the two infinity pools—one with a spill-over jacuzzi—seamlessly flow into the aquamarine of the ocean. If you prefer the sand in your toes and a dip in the salty waters, the private beach tantalizes you with loungers and cabanas that can be rented by the hour or day. Although there was an emphasis on outdoor living, given the resort's backdrop, the interiors were designed to complement the vivid colors of its surroundings. Ullman explains that when you walk in a guestroom (of which there are three categories and three suite categories), “everything frames the ocean.” This justifies the tub as a central piece within the combined entry dressing room and washroom, which, akin to the lobby, offer an unobstructed ocean view and access to the ensuite terraces. Much of the room is washed in variations of minimalist nude tones, accented by pops of tropical pink and greens to include Bermuda’s famed pastel cottages. This includes the geometric designs of the headboards, borrowing patterns from the Bermuda kite, reflecting a popular local tradition of building and flying your own kite on the Friday before Easter (Good Friday). St. Regis also brings the acclaimed BLT Steak restaurant to the island, offering visitors and locals alike a fine steakhouse, something the island lacks, especially on this end of the island. Guests can also nibble on casual snacks and elevated bar fare at the intimate St. Regis Bar, just off the reception. Of course, private, in-room dining on the terrace is always an option, too. Ready to book a 90-minute direct flight from the East Coast and check-in? Rates at the St. Regis Bermuda start at $644 per night, including taxes and fees, and can be booked through Marriott.com. 