St. Kitts and Nevis Is Reopening With Some of the Strictest Entry Requirements

The gorgeous twin-island federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is finally reopening to tourism on Oct. 31—but it’s not enacting the decision lightly. Visitors and returning residents and nationals will have to jump through several safety hoops before they can relax in paradise.

All incoming visitors will be assigned to one of three categories: international travelers from within the Caribbean’s CARICOM travel bubble, travelers coming from outside the travel bubble, and residents or nationals. Your category will later dictate everything from your travel and entry requirements to your quarantine to even what hotel you can stay at once you’re in.

No matter what category you qualify as, all incoming arrivals will be required to show proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of traveling. All travelers will also have to undergo an arrival screening that includes a temperature check and health questionnaire and download the SKN COVID-19 contact tracing app for use during the first 14 days of arrival.

While these entry requirements are all pretty standard at this point in the pandemic, St. Kitts and Nevis takes precaution up a notch from here: you can only book into government-approved hotels and only into a hotel that is approved for your specific category. This is particularly noteworthy for any travelers who have their heart set on staying at a specific hotel—like the one-of-a-kind Golden Rock Inn in Nevis, for example. Sorry, but it’s currently only open to returning nationals and residents.

International travelers and returning nationals and residents coming from outside the CARICOM travel bubble will want to choose their hotel wisely since they’ll have to follow a strict quarantine period once they get there. For the first seven days of your stay, you’re free to partake in everything your hotel has to offer—but you can’t leave the premises. A second PCR test will be administered on day seven at the expense of the guest (around $100), and a negative result is needed to start booking approved tours and excursions through the hotel concierge. To be free to come and go as you please is to stay longer than two weeks and test out of yet another PCR test given on day 14.

Currently, approved hotels for non-bubble international travelers include Four Seasons Nevis, Oualie Beach, Park Hyatt St. Kitts, Royal St. Kitts Hotel, St. Kitts Marriott Resort, and Koi Resort, by Curio, Hilton.

Even travelers coming from within the Caribbean’s CARICOM travel bubble (which currently includes Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines but is subject to change) should not expect to be immune to the majority of the strict entry requirements. (And, sorry, but they’ve sealed off the backdoor to stop sneaky entries: travelers coming from within the bonafide travel bubble will have to prove they’ve been residing in said bubble territory for at least 21 days.)

While these folks get to skip the mandatory 14-day quarantine (provided they can produce a negative PCR test that was taken within 72 hours of travel), they’ll still have to fill out the health questionnaire, undergo an arrival health screening, participate in a contact tracing program, and are limited to staying at government-certified hotels if not in a private home. Right now, there are “travel-approved” hotels for this category: The Hermitage Inn, Montpelier Plantation & Beach, Nevis Golden Rock Inn, Paradise Beach Hotel, Pinney’s Beach Hotel, Sugar Bay Club, Hamilton Beach Inn, and Timothy Beach Resort.

Currently, the U.S. Department of State lists the destination at a Level 3: Reconsider Travel advisory mostly focused on possible travel interruptions and border closures due to the pandemic. So far, there have only been 19 cases of COVID-19 with zero deaths in St. Kitts and Nevis, and there are no current known cases on either island.

Head over to St. Kitts and Nevis’ official travel advisory page for entry requirements and quarantine details and up-to-date lists of flight schedules and government-approved hotels.