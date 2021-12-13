This Ultra-Luxe, Eco-Friendly Resort Is Opening Just Outside Zion National Park

Making plans for 2022 travel? Be sure to bookmark this sprawling new resort situated along the eastern slope of the Clear Creek Mountain Range, about one mile east of Zion National Park.



Designed by Nomadic Resorts, known for their eco-resorts around the world like Soneva Gili in the Maldives and Wild Coast Tented Lodge in Sri Lanka, Spirit will have 36 one- and two-bedroom suites and four five-bedroom homesteads. Each accommodation will feature wraparound terraces and oversized glass window walls that boast views of some of Zion’s most prominent rock formations like Checkerboard Mesa, The East Temple, The West Temple, and Burger Peak.

In a bid for minimal impact on the land, Spirit partnered with award-winning sustainability firm Pvilion to create suites rooted in organic-style architecture and sustainable design. The so-called Leaf Suites get their name from their leaf-shaped rooftops, which feature 3.2-kWh of solar panels and photovoltaic fabric technology.

The suites will have a separate living area, an oversized soaking tub, and a versatile “wellness studio” that can be used for in-room spa treatments, exercise, or meditation. Each suite will also have an adjoining bicycle base station housing two electric bikes and gear for complimentary use.

To that end, 35 miles of biking trails in and around the property are currently being developed in collaboration with Zion National Park Forever Project, local landowners, conservationists, the National Park Service, and the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation.

Courtesy of Zion Spirit Group

Courtesy of Zion Spirit Group

Spirit will also feature a lodge with an aquaponic greenhouse, library, observatory, natural swimming pool, restaurant, and the Experience Lounge, where guests can kick off their adventures around the region.

The property is developed, owned, and managed by Zion Spirit Group. Founded by Elizabeth Rad and Kevin McLaws, the family-owned and -operated company currently runs the nearby Zion Mountain Ranch.

“Having grown up locally and witnessed firsthand how unbounded commercialization and land division can spoil the natural tapestry of a community, the concept of conservation and the importance of protecting the inherent integrity of our environment was introduced to me early on and has been the guiding vision for Spirit,” said McLaws.

With construction underway, Spirit will open in two phases, starting in Summer 2022. The first phase is expected to include seven Leaf Suites and the aforementioned greenhouse, which will serve as the resort’s temporary dining and gathering space. The property will open in its entirety in Spring 2023.



Rooms are expected to start from $3,000 a night. To register to receive information about the resort and learn when bookings begin, visit Spirit's website.