TripSavvy Travel News This New Law Will Allow You to Live and Work in Spain for up to Three Years Give us a moment to begin packing our bags By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 01/31/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Ayhan Altun / Getty Images The last two years have unsurprisingly seen a boom in digital nomad visas, as countries worldwide rushed to take advantage of a rise in remote workers. Now, Spain is the newest country to join in, introducing a visa that will allow visitors to live and work in Spain from six months to a year, with the option of extending up to two times. This means remote workers could live in Spain for up to three years without the right to residency, as long as at least 80 percent of their income comes from non-Spanish companies, according to The Independent. The visa would apply to foreign nationals from non-European countries, which would also include people from the U.K. post-Brexit. Many destinations, particularly in rural Spain, are ready to welcome remote workers with open arms. Around 30 villages, including several in Andalusia, the Canary Islands, and the Basque Country, have joined the Red Nacional de Pueblos Acogedores para el Teletrabajo (the National Network of Welcoming Villages for Remote Workers) and are encouraging digital nomads to visit, intending to attract new residents. The new visa was introduced as a draft under the Startup Act. Along with attracting remote workers, the new visa will kickstart entrepreneurship in the region by providing tax incentives to small businesses. But don't book those flights yet: the law has not yet been approved by the Spanish Parliament, although it is expected to be signed off sometime in the first half of this year. Summer in Barcelona, anyone? Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. The Independent. "Spain Digital Nomad Visa: The New Remote Working Hotspots." January 27, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Costa Rica Just Approved a Two-Year Visa for Digital Nomads This Caribbean Island Created the World's Most Exclusive COVID-19 Bubble These Countries Are Inviting US Citizens to Live and Work Remotely Where to Go in 2022: The Most Exciting Destinations to Explore This Year The Rise of Adult Study Abroad: How Educational Travel Is Luring Remote Workers These Are the Top-Rated Destinations for Remote Work, According to a New Report 20 Best Things to Do in Spain These Countries Are Allowing Vaccinated Travelers to Visit 15 Best Under-the-Radar Places to Visit in Spain These US Destinations Will Pay Remote Workers to Move There Portugal Is Launching a Digital Nomad Village On a Gorgeous Island in Madeira 15 Events in Spain to Keep on Your Radar This August 19 Regions and Islands of Spain: From Worst to Best Sun, Sand & Surf: The Top 10 Beaches in Spain How to Celebrate Christmas and New Years in Spain Do I Need a Visa to Visit Cambodia?