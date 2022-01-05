Travel News Air Travel Southwest Is Offering $39 Flights—But You Need to Act Fast This lightning deal ends on Jan. 6 By Jalyn Robinson Jalyn Robinson Editorial Assistant LinkedIn Twitter Pace University Jalyn joined TripSavvy in September of 2021 as an editorial assistant. She graduated from Pace University in May of 2018 with a bachelor's degree in English, cum laude, with a writing concentration. She has contributed work to Westchester Magazine and Spire&Co., a former online magazine. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 01/05/22 Share Pin Email Steve Proehl / Getty Images Southwest Airlines wants to make sure you start your new year off right by offering some fantastic flight deals this week. From now through Jan. 6, 2022, you can book a one-way flight starting as low as $39. The deals are valid for travel anywhere between Jan. 18 and May 18, so whether you're looking for a winter escape or the perfect destination for a spring break getaway, there are plenty of dates to choose from. Destinations range from all over the U.S. and Puerto Rico and include international hotspots like Montego Bay, the Bahamas, and Cancun. Like most good deals, keep in mind that there's a catch: all sale fares are non-refundable and must be purchased at least 14 days in advance. Seats and days are limited, and fares can vary depending on the day of the week and destination. Take advantage of these low prices while they're still here—by 11:59 PM CST on Jan. 6, they'll be gone. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit 'Travel Deal Tuesday' Is Here—and You Can Score Flights for As Low As $15 These Countries Are Allowing Vaccinated Travelers to Visit Southwest Just Dropped a Buy One, Get One Free Deal—But You Need to Act Fast Cheap Flight Alert! Airfare to Europe Is at a Five-Year Low Every Travel-Related Black Friday Deal You Need to Know About Vietnam Airways Launches Its First Direct Route to the US America's Boom in New Budget Airlines Reveals a Positive Outlook in Air Travel Holland America Announces 'Kids Cruise Free' Deal Just in Time for the Holidays What to Know About the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 Get Tips on the Best Time to Buy Caribbean Flights for Cheap Airfare All About Published Versus Unpublished Airfares Did Anyone Notice the Summer's Wildest Travel News Always Seemed to Involve LAX? Southwest Celebrates 50 Years of Love with Flights as Low as $50 Tips for Renting a Car in Cancun and Riviera Maya A Guide to Airports in the American Midwest This New Low-Cost Airline Just Became the Best-Funded Startup in U.S. Aviation