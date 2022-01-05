Southwest Is Offering $39 Flights—But You Need to Act Fast

This lightning deal ends on Jan. 6

Published on 01/05/22
Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines wants to make sure you start your new year off right by offering some fantastic flight deals this week.

From now through Jan. 6, 2022, you can book a one-way flight starting as low as $39. The deals are valid for travel anywhere between Jan. 18 and May 18, so whether you're looking for a winter escape or the perfect destination for a spring break getaway, there are plenty of dates to choose from.

Destinations range from all over the U.S. and Puerto Rico and include international hotspots like Montego Bay, the Bahamas, and Cancun.

Like most good deals, keep in mind that there's a catch: all sale fares are non-refundable and must be purchased at least 14 days in advance. Seats and days are limited, and fares can vary depending on the day of the week and destination. Take advantage of these low prices while they're still here—by 11:59 PM CST on Jan. 6, they'll be gone.

