Travel News Air Travel Southwest Just Dropped a Buy One, Get One Free Deal—But You Need to Act Fast If you were looking for a sign to book fall travel, this is it By Astrid Taran Updated on 09/09/21 Woke up this morning with plans to book a fall getaway? Southwest Airlines has heard your call. The airline just announced a flash sale that will score you a free two-month companion pass if you book one round trip flight or two one-way flights by 11:59 p.m. CST on Sept. 9—yes, that's today—for travel by Nov. 18. The deal includes both domestic and international travel in any fare class. Travelers who snag this promotion will be able to bring a friend along for free on flights between Jan. 6 and Feb. 28, 2022—a substantial jackpot. Southwest's companion pass is considered one of the most elite frequent flier perks out there and normally requires travelers to take 100 one-way flights in a year or rack up 125,000 qualifying points to earn. The only costs the companion passenger will still be on the hook for are taxes and fees, which begin at $5.60 each way. The fine print? The deal is only for members of Southwest's frequent flyer program, Rapid Rewards, which you can easily sign up for. You'll also need to register for the promotion by providing your frequent flyer number before purchasing your tickets. If you've already purchased Southwest tickets for travel this fall, they won't qualify, but passengers are free to cancel and rebook. Southwest does not charge change fees.