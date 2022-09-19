Southwest Is Giving One Lucky Pair a Round-Trip Flight—and a Ukulele

Last Friday, a flight of 175 people going from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu, Hawaii, had a music class at 30,000 feet. Yes, you read that right, 175 passengers enjoyed a music lesson in the air, courtesy of Southwest Airlines and Guitar Center.

As passengers boarded the plane, they were surprised with a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele, a floral patterned carrying case, and a goodie bag. Then, after beverage service, Hawaii-based Guitar Center instructors led the plane in a mid-flight ukulele lesson, teaching them how to play “Hello Aloha, How Are You?”

“It was inspiring to see how quickly passengers of all ages picked up the ukulele—many with no musical background. It shows just how fun and easy learning something new can be,” Alexandra Windsor, educational affairs specialist for Guitar Center, told The Points Guy.

For all of us who missed out on the musical flight, Southwest and Guitar center are continuing their partnership with a giveaway. One lucky winner will get round-trip airfare for two and a pair of Mitchell ukuleles—a prize package worth around $960. To enter, all you have to do is head to the contest website and enter in some demographic information by midnight central time on Sept. 30. The winner will be chosen around Oct. 3.

Southwest is best known for its open seating and two free checked bags, but the carrier’s efforts to create memorable experiences for passengers (like rapping flight attendants or special edition Build-a-Bears) have drawn plenty of positive attention. As Brandy King, Southwest’s senior director of public relations, said to the Points Guy, “surprise and delight events are a unique way to create memorable experiences.” And the chance of being surprised with a one-of-a-kind music lesson or even having a flight attendant telling some stellar jokes is enough for passengers to always fly Southwest.