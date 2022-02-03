Book Flights for as Low as $59 One-Way With Southwest Airlines' Latest Sale

Itching to switch up your surroundings? You're in luck: Southwest Airlines is offering deep discounts on its Wanna Get Away fares, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Now through Feb. 14 at 11:59 p.m. C.T., you can book one-way fares for as low as $59 for travel taken between Feb. 15 and May 18, 2022. For example, we were able to find flights from L.A. to both San Francisco and Las Vegas for $69, Boston to Washington, D.C. (Dulles and Reagan) for $83, and New York (LaGuardia) to L.A. for $108.

Of course, if you want to escape the continental U.S., the Dallas-based airline is also offering lower fares on interisland travel around Hawaii, with flights between Honolulu and Kahului for $40 one-way. And for those hoping to get even further afield, we were also able to track down affordable one-way flights to the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America: Atlanta to Nassau, Bahamas, for $143, L.A. to Los Cabos for $105, and Philadelphia to San Jose, Costa Rica for $128.

There are, however, a few caveats. You must book your tickets no sooner than 21 days before your departure date, and unless stated otherwise, tickets are valid for Tuesday and Wednesday flights only. Fares are also non-refundable, though if you cancel your trip at least 10 minutes ahead of departure, you'll get credit to apply towards future travel.

Ready to book? Head to Southwest Airlines and get started planning your dream getaway.