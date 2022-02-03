Travel News Air Travel Book Flights for as Low as $59 One-Way With Southwest Airlines' Latest Sale Just in time for Valentine's Day By Elizabeth Preske Elizabeth Preske Associate Editor Instagram LinkedIn Twitter Elizabeth Preske is an associate editor at TripSavvy and has been with the company since 2019. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 02/03/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Scott Olson / Getty Images Itching to switch up your surroundings? You're in luck: Southwest Airlines is offering deep discounts on its Wanna Get Away fares, just in time for Valentine's Day. Now through Feb. 14 at 11:59 p.m. C.T., you can book one-way fares for as low as $59 for travel taken between Feb. 15 and May 18, 2022. For example, we were able to find flights from L.A. to both San Francisco and Las Vegas for $69, Boston to Washington, D.C. (Dulles and Reagan) for $83, and New York (LaGuardia) to L.A. for $108. Of course, if you want to escape the continental U.S., the Dallas-based airline is also offering lower fares on interisland travel around Hawaii, with flights between Honolulu and Kahului for $40 one-way. And for those hoping to get even further afield, we were also able to track down affordable one-way flights to the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America: Atlanta to Nassau, Bahamas, for $143, L.A. to Los Cabos for $105, and Philadelphia to San Jose, Costa Rica for $128. There are, however, a few caveats. You must book your tickets no sooner than 21 days before your departure date, and unless stated otherwise, tickets are valid for Tuesday and Wednesday flights only. Fares are also non-refundable, though if you cancel your trip at least 10 minutes ahead of departure, you'll get credit to apply towards future travel. Ready to book? Head to Southwest Airlines and get started planning your dream getaway. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Low-Cost Icelandic Airline PLAY Expands With New Routes From New York to Europe Know What to Expect if Your Flight Gets Delayed or Canceled 'Travel Deal Tuesday' Is Here—and You Can Score Flights for As Low As $15 Southwest Just Dropped a Buy One, Get One Free Deal—But You Need to Act Fast I Sailed on Hurtigruten's Inaugural Galapagos Cruise—Here's What It Was Like America's Boom in New Budget Airlines Reveals a Positive Outlook in Air Travel Southwest Is Offering $39 Flights—But You Need to Act Fast Southwest Celebrates 50 Years of Love with Flights as Low as $50 A Complete Guide to Strasbourg Airport Travel to Asia: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country 7 Best Best Airlines in the US Every Travel-Related Black Friday Deal You Need to Know About These Countries Are Allowing Vaccinated Travelers to Visit Which Inter-Island Airline Should You Choose in Hawaii? Holland America Announces 'Kids Cruise Free' Deal Just in Time for the Holidays Secret's Out! Booking a Private Flight Isn't as Pricey as You Probably Think