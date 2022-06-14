Southwest Airlines Is Celebrating Its 51st Birthday With a Week Full of Prizes

Southwest Airlines is turning 51 on Saturday (June 18th), and it's inviting travel lovers to get in on the festivities by giving us the chance to win the best gift of all: travel.

In the lead-up to Wanna Get Away Day, officially a national holiday as of last year, the Dallas-based airline is offering customers the opportunity to win daily prizes, including round-trip tickets for two and Rapid Rewards bonus points. On Wanna Get Away Day, June 18, would-be travelers can try for the grand prize, Southwest's highly sought-after Companion Pass, which lets you bring a friend every time you fly.

To enter, would-be travelers can play daily sweepstakes games designed to highlight all the perks that come with Southwest's new Wanna Get Away Plus fare class. Those who purchase a Wanna Get Away Plus ticket will enjoy benefits including transferable flight credits, eight Rapid Rewards points earned for each dollar spent, free same-day flight changes, and no change or cancellation fees.

As with any sweepstakes, there are a few rules. You must be at least 19 to enter, and U.S. residents in Alaska, Florida, New York, and Rhode Island are ineligible to participate.

"Wanna Get Away Day is about celebrating our colorful, 51-year history of connecting people to what's important in their lives," said Bill Tierney, Southwest Airlines Vice President of Marketing & Digital Experience, in a statement. "We are thrilled to not only have a day that celebrates our past and present history, including our iconic Wanna Get Away campaign, but also highlights our future expansion and brings together our amazing employees and customers."

To enter for your chance to win, head to WannaGetAwayDay.com.