Southwest Celebrates 50 Years of Love with Flights as Low as $50

It’s been 50 years since Southwest Airlines first took to the skies after, allegedly, being dreamt up on a cocktail napkin. Now, the airline is celebrating by offering low-cost fares, some as little as $50, across the country—with just a few caveats.

You must first purchase the discounted tickets at least 21 days in advance of your travel date. Tickets are valid for trips between Feb. 9 and May 20, 2021, with a few blackout dates. Additionally, while all tickets are non-refundable, you can reschedule your flight and use your ticket's cost toward a future trip if your reservation is canceled at least 10 minutes before departure.

With that out of the way, let’s look at some of the deals, which can be found here. A $50 bill will get you from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, should you be feeling lucky, and it will also take you from Houston to Oklahoma City or St. Louis to Des Moines. If you can spend a bit more, you can grab one-way flights from New York City to Aruba for $188 and Nashville to Puerto Vallarta for $214.

Like all celebrations, this sale won't last forever—you have until Feb. 8 to take advantage of these prices. Considering we’ll most likely be working remotely for a few more months, perhaps a one-way flight to Aruba—with its popular "workcation" program—might not be such a bad idea.