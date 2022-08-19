This New Oslo Hotel Is Norway's Largest Preservation Project Ever

On Sept. 1, 2022, Oslo will get a new urban retreat. Sommerro is a rebirth of a 1930s structure in the Frogner neighborhood, and the hotel is set to be Norway’s largest-ever preservation project. The hotel is inside the former headquarters of the capital city’s electrical company and is a celebration of Art Deco design.

The hotel, a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection, has 231 rooms and suites that vary from cozy loft spaces with two beds (perfect for friends) to lavish suites with separate seating and dining areas. Designed by GRECODECO, rooms include thoughtful Art Deco details like oak parquet floors, bespoke furniture with Norse motifs, plush hand-knotted rugs, glittering chandeliers inspired by those in Oslo’s city hall, a marquetry minibar, and custom beds by Hilding Anders clad in Høie linens. Bath products are by Byredo, bathrobes by Abate, and coffee comes from iconic Norwegian roasting company Löfbergs. The adjacent Villa Inkognito, set inside a circa-1870 home that became the Algerian Embassy in 1980, features 11 rooms, three living spaces, and a private gym and is available for complete buyouts.

Lars Petter Pettersen

Credit: Chris Aadland

Credit: Chris Aadland

Credit: Lars Petter Pettersen

Credit: Lars Petter Pettersen

Sommerro's seven restaurants and bars all have unique designs and menus. For example, the all-day spot Ekspedisjonshallen includes giant wall frescos by Per Krohg, To Søstre is a stunning tearoom filled with greenery, Izakaya Bar & Terrace offers street-food-inspired bites and craft cocktails, and the sleek signature rooftop restaurant TAK Oslo, a Nordic-Japanese restaurant by award-winning chef Frida Ronge that's the sister spot to the beloved Stockholm original. There are also new locations of Oslo favorites Barramon (a Spanish tapas spot) and Thai restaurant Plah + Ahaan.

Wellness is also a primary focus here, with the largest wellness space of any city hotel across the Nordic countries. The hotel is home to the century-old public baths Vestkantbadet, meticulously restored to highlight their original art deco details, including a magnificent mosaic wall by artist Per Krohg. There is also a state-of-the-art fitness center and treatment rooms for massages and scrubs.

Programming and activities that celebrate Norwegian culture include a live musical residency with jazz musician and composer Maren Selvaag inspired by the 1930s music scene; an extensive art collection curated by Sune Nordgren; and a collaboration with KOK featuring electric sauna boat trips on nearby fjords.

Room rates start at $250 and include breakfast. To book, visit Sommerro's website.