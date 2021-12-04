TripSavvy Launches Solo Travel Week 2021

This month, TripSavvy is celebrating the joy of solo travel. After spending 2020 becoming experts on social distancing, what better time than 2021 to embark on a solo travel adventure? Whether you’re an experienced backpacking pro or are just now dipping your toe into hitting the road solo, we’ve commissioned a package of features that make you smile, help plan your trip, and even give you advice on what to tell your worrywart loved ones.

Read on to find out why 2021 is the ultimate year for a solo trip and how traveling alone can actually come with amazing perks. Then, read personal features from writers who have traversed the globe alone, from hiking the Appalachian Trail to riding rollercoasters and finding themselves while discovering new places.