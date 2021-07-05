Travel News Cruises Smithsonian’s New Alliance Will Launch Themed Educational Cruises Around the Globe Consider us already on board Written by Katherine Alex Beaven Instagram Katherine Alex Beaven is a freelance news writer for TripSavvy. She’s lived abroad in Italy, Japan, South Africa, and Australia. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Katherine Alex Beaven Updated 05/07/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 05/07/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Courtesy of Ponant The prestigious Smithsonian Institution is getting into the cruise game. The world’s largest museum, education, and research complex has announced that its travel leg, Smithsonian Journeys, has allied with Ponant, a luxury yacht expedition operator out of France, to launch themed educational and culturally immersive expeditions. The partnership will kick off with 19 select sailings that will connect passengers with engaging itineraries in destinations worldwide, including Antarctica, Japan, Great Lakes, Norwegian fjords, British Isles, and more. A key aspect to the partnership? Voyages will have access to over 175-years-worth of resources from the Smithsonian Institute, as well as opportunities to interact with voyage-themed experts across several fields of study such as archaeology, history, and anthropology, to help gather a better understanding of the places and people they are visiting. “Ponant has been a pioneer in immersing travelers in destinations in meaningful ways for more than 30 years. We are proud to launch a collaboration with Smithsonian Journeys, the enduring leader in cultural enrichment, to continue to deliver unparalleled experiences alongside guides that have traversed the globe for decades and top experts in their field,” said Navin Sawhney, Chief Executive Officer of the Americas, Ponant. This is Smithsonian’s first alliance with an expedition company, and it seems like a natural fit. Both companies are rooted in similar core values of using travel to educate, spark curiosity and understanding, and as a way to inspire travelers to approach the act of travel from a more lens-widening point-of-view. “We are thrilled to be teaming with Ponant to bring the Smithsonian experience to guests onboard Ponant’s state-of-the-art expedition ships,” said Lynn Cutter, the senior vice president of Smithsonian Travel, in a statement. “As travel begins to resume, we believe guests will be more interested than ever in meaningful and enriching experiences that help to better interpret and understand the places they’re exploring.” Where to Go in 2021: 10 Future Trips You Can Start Planning Now Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit You Might Not Be Able to Cruise to Alaska This Year After a Year of No Cruises, We Finally Have a Comeback Date How to Choose an Ethical Wildlife Experience The 10 Best Tour Companies of 2021 The 8 Best Luxury Cruise Lines of 2021 12 Trips Every Traveler Should Take Before Turning 50 After Months of Silence, CDC Finally Releases Next Steps For Return Of U.S. Cruises Where to Go in 2021: 10 Future Trips You Can Start Planning Now It's Been a Bad Week For Around-the-World Cruises The 8 Best Boat Transport Companies of 2021 10 Trips You Should Be Planning Far in Advance Fewer Crowds and More Wildlife With Small Ship Cruises to Alaska 13 New Ocean Cruise Ships in 2018 Viking and Holland America Announce Continued Sailing Suspensions Viking Just Released the Itinerary for Its Anticipated Mississippi River Cruise Best Boat Rental Services of 2021