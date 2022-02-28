A Northern Lights Show Is Coming to New York's Edge

A new exhibit is bringing the Northern Lights somewhere they’ve never been before: the middle of Manhattan.



“SKYLIGHT” is an immersive light show coming to Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere at 1,131 feet. Located at New York's Hudson Yards, the exhibit will replicate the aurora borealis using “revolutionary lighting technology,” set to the backdrop of NYC’s dramatic skyline from the building’s 100th floor.

The experience launches on March 3 and runs until March 7, with four 20-minute shows occurring each night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. There are no special tickets sold for the event: Anyone who purchases a general admission ticket to the observation deck will be able to attend.



If those specific dates don’t work out, visitors can still enjoy some cool special features at Edge from March 3-30. At the indoor deck, you'll find a large-scale cloud display and light projection, which make for the perfect sky-high selfie backdrop. There will also be themed food and drinks at the bar on the 101st floor—think "Aurora" cocktails and cloud-like marshmallow cotton candy.



Guests can purchase tickets on Edge’s website. General admission is $38 for adults (ages 13-61), $36 for seniors (ages 62+), and $33 for children (ages 6-12). Children under the age of 5 can attend for free. You must select a one-hour time slot for each purchase; tickets cost an additional $10 during sunset hours.

