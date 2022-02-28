A Northern Lights Show Is Coming to New York's Edge

The sky-high observation deck will display the lights show in early March

By
Caitlin Morton
Headshot of Caitlin Morton
Caitlin Morton
Freelance Writer
University of Virginia

Caitlin Morton is a freelance writer based in Kansas City. Her work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Vogue, and many other publications.

TripSavvy's editorial guidelines
Published on 02/28/22
Fact checked by
Jillian Dara
Jillian Dara
Fact checked by Jillian Dara
Emerson College
Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes.
TripSavvy's fact-checking
SKYLIGHT at Edge, Hudson Yards, New York

Courtesy of Edge

A new exhibit is bringing the Northern Lights somewhere they’ve never been before: the middle of Manhattan

“SKYLIGHT” is an immersive light show coming to Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere at 1,131 feet. Located at New York's Hudson Yards, the exhibit will replicate the aurora borealis using “revolutionary lighting technology,” set to the backdrop of NYC’s dramatic skyline from the building’s 100th floor. 

The experience launches on March 3 and runs until March 7, with four 20-minute shows occurring each night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. There are no special tickets sold for the event: Anyone who purchases a general admission ticket to the observation deck will be able to attend.

If those specific dates don’t work out, visitors can still enjoy some cool special features at Edge from March 3-30. At the indoor deck, you'll find a large-scale cloud display and light projection, which make for the perfect sky-high selfie backdrop. There will also be themed food and drinks at the bar on the 101st floor—think "Aurora" cocktails and cloud-like marshmallow cotton candy.

Guests can purchase tickets on Edge’s website. General admission is $38 for adults (ages 13-61), $36 for seniors (ages 62+), and $33 for children (ages 6-12). Children under the age of 5 can attend for free. You must select a one-hour time slot for each purchase; tickets cost an additional $10 during sunset hours.

Article Sources
TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy.

  1. Hudson Yards. "Edge Observation Deck." Accessed February 24, 2022.

Was this page helpful?