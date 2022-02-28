TripSavvy Travel News A Northern Lights Show Is Coming to New York's Edge The sky-high observation deck will display the lights show in early March By Caitlin Morton Caitlin Morton Freelance Writer Instagram Twitter University of Virginia Caitlin Morton is a freelance writer based in Kansas City. Her work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Vogue, and many other publications. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 02/28/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of Edge A new exhibit is bringing the Northern Lights somewhere they’ve never been before: the middle of Manhattan. “SKYLIGHT” is an immersive light show coming to Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere at 1,131 feet. Located at New York's Hudson Yards, the exhibit will replicate the aurora borealis using “revolutionary lighting technology,” set to the backdrop of NYC’s dramatic skyline from the building’s 100th floor. The experience launches on March 3 and runs until March 7, with four 20-minute shows occurring each night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. There are no special tickets sold for the event: Anyone who purchases a general admission ticket to the observation deck will be able to attend. If those specific dates don’t work out, visitors can still enjoy some cool special features at Edge from March 3-30. At the indoor deck, you'll find a large-scale cloud display and light projection, which make for the perfect sky-high selfie backdrop. There will also be themed food and drinks at the bar on the 101st floor—think "Aurora" cocktails and cloud-like marshmallow cotton candy. Guests can purchase tickets on Edge’s website. General admission is $38 for adults (ages 13-61), $36 for seniors (ages 62+), and $33 for children (ages 6-12). Children under the age of 5 can attend for free. You must select a one-hour time slot for each purchase; tickets cost an additional $10 during sunset hours. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Hudson Yards. "Edge Observation Deck." Accessed February 24, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The Best New York City Hotels 17 Best Rooftop Bars in NYC Your Legoland California Visit - A Complete Guide NYC for First-Time Visitors The 13 Best Things to Do in Times Square The Complete Guide to Dollywood Ticket Prices The 10 Tallest Buildings in New York City See Lower Manhattan in Two Days: The Perfect Itinerary 6 STEM Attractions in NYC Best Things to Do in New York City on New Year's Day The Best Christmas Lights Show in Maryland The Complete Guide to the STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod Chill Out at the Aurora Ice Museum in Alaska How to See the Northern Lights in Iceland The Best Christmas Shows to See in New York City Guide to Christmas in New York City: Events, Parades, and Lights