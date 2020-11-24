Singapore's Changi Airport Offers a New Service—Glamping

For some travel enthusiasts, spending time in airports isn't a drag: it's a way of life. Of course, COVID-19 got in the way this year, and airports have since become dead zones. But for lucky travel-lovers in Singapore, you can now experience all the joy of Jewel Changi Airport—often regarded as one of the best airports in the world—as an overnight guest.

From now through Jan. 3, 2021, people can book glamping experiences that take place right inside the airport terminal. Sound kind of boring? Think again. Changi isn't your run-of-the-mill airport: it's a full-on entertainment wonderland more akin to a theme park and a luxury shopping mall than a simple transit hub, and glamping guests get to enjoy all of it.

There are two different sites within the airport for your "glampcation," as Changi calls it. The first is "in the clouds," or at the very top of the airport in the Cloud9 event space, overlooking the world's largest indoor waterfall. The second is on the Shiseido Forest Valley floor, nestled into the greenery surrounding the waterfall. Both sites are equipped with tents, beds, toiletries, and air coolers or fans, and they come with shower access in either the airport lounge or airport hotel.

Guests who book the glamping package—which costs roughly $320 to $360 per night, depending on when you stay—are also given free admission to some of Changi's attractions, including the Sparkling Christmas at Jewel holiday display and the Canopy Park.

Not feeling an overnight stay? You can also book a three-hour "glampicnic," which provides the set-up for a great picnic (though food is BYO!).

While we were hoping we'd actually be flying the next time we went to the airport, this does seem like a pretty fun way to get out of the house for a night!