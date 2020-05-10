Would You Pay $650 for a Singapore Airlines First-Class Meal at Home?

Given the aviation-industry slowdown, airlines are turning to increasingly creative options to fill the coffers. While some have started offering flights to nowhere, Singapore Airlines has just announced its "Discover Your Singapore Airlines" program, which includes various on-the-ground experiences, from dining in a parked A380 at Singapore Changi Airport to a behind-the-scenes tour of the airline's training center. But it's an at-home offering that's really caught our eye: Singapore is selling a DIY first-class meal for two for a whopping $650 (SGD$888).

Available through the airline's retail store KrisShop, the meal, which can also be purchased using frequent flyer miles, is actually far more than just dinner. On the food side, there's a multi-course menu by chefs Matt Moran or Georges Blanc (including a caviar course), a bottle of 2008 Dom Pérignon, and a bottle of wine, plus the services of a Singapore cabin crew concierge who's on hand to walk you through your dinner. But the experience also includes a 12-piece Wedgwood bone china dinnerware set, a six-piece Lalique crystalware set, and first-class Lalique amenity kits, including pajamas and slippers.

Oh, and for an extra fee, you can also book a chef to prepare the meal for you. (Just note that it's already pre-made and only needs to be reheated and plated.)

Considering the all-in value of the experience, $650 is a reasonable deal. The bottle of Dom sells for roughly $200, while a single Lalique Champagne class will run you $140. But if that's still a little too pricey for your budget, Singapore is also offering meals at different price points. You can order first-class meals sans dinnerware, for instance, or even business-class meals, which start at just $190 (SGD$258).

Unfortunately, there's some bad news for those interested in purchasing one of these meals: the offering is only available to Singapore residents at the moment.