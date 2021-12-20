Flight Delayed or Canceled? Shake Shack Wants to Give You a Free Order of Fries

With more than 100 million Americans predicted to travel in the upcoming week, it's safe to say there will be a few hiccups on the way. As airlines attempt to adapt to pre-pandemic numbers, canceled and delayed flights are all but inevitable.

And while no one likes spending more time at the airport than they have to, Shake Shack has come up with a cute way to take the sting out of that missed connection. As part of the burger joint's "Can't Fly? Have A Fry" promotion, passengers flying out of Terminal 4 at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport from Dec. 22 through Dec. 24 are entitled to a free order of fries if their flight is delayed or canceled. Simply show proof of your cancellation or delay to one of Shake Shack's "fry attendants" to get your hands on a free order of those golden, crispy crinkle fries we all know and love.

"At Shake Shack, we have always been focused on creating uplifting experiences for our guests," said Jay Livingston, the company's chief marketing officer. "We know the holidays can be stressful, so we created this campaign to bring some fan excitement, especially in some of the busiest and crowded places around the holiday—the airport."

Not flying through JFK this year? No worries—should your flight be delayed or canceled at a different U.S. airport from Dec. 22 through Dec. 24 (and we really hope it's not), you can score your own order of fries by sharing a selfie in front of your departure gate board and tagging Shake Shack on Instagram.

It's not just Shake Shack taking the sting out of holiday travel woes, though. You can wash down that order of fries with a drink, too—Vizzy, a vitamin C-packed hard seltzer, is offering delayed travelers an $8 gift card to cover a can of Vizzy at the airport.

