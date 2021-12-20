Travel News Air Travel Flight Delayed or Canceled? Shake Shack Wants to Give You a Free Order of Fries It's part of the burger joint's "Can't Fly? Have A Fry" promotion By Laura Ratliff Laura Ratliff Senior Editorial Director Instagram Twitter Laura Ratliff is TripSavvy’s senior editorial director. She joined the TripSavvy team in April 2019 after spending two years as a freelance travel writer and editor, where she spent more than 200,000 miles on a plane each year. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 12/20/21 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email WireImage / Getty Images With more than 100 million Americans predicted to travel in the upcoming week, it's safe to say there will be a few hiccups on the way. As airlines attempt to adapt to pre-pandemic numbers, canceled and delayed flights are all but inevitable. And while no one likes spending more time at the airport than they have to, Shake Shack has come up with a cute way to take the sting out of that missed connection. As part of the burger joint's "Can't Fly? Have A Fry" promotion, passengers flying out of Terminal 4 at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport from Dec. 22 through Dec. 24 are entitled to a free order of fries if their flight is delayed or canceled. Simply show proof of your cancellation or delay to one of Shake Shack's "fry attendants" to get your hands on a free order of those golden, crispy crinkle fries we all know and love. "At Shake Shack, we have always been focused on creating uplifting experiences for our guests," said Jay Livingston, the company's chief marketing officer. "We know the holidays can be stressful, so we created this campaign to bring some fan excitement, especially in some of the busiest and crowded places around the holiday—the airport." Not flying through JFK this year? No worries—should your flight be delayed or canceled at a different U.S. airport from Dec. 22 through Dec. 24 (and we really hope it's not), you can score your own order of fries by sharing a selfie in front of your departure gate board and tagging Shake Shack on Instagram. It's not just Shake Shack taking the sting out of holiday travel woes, though. You can wash down that order of fries with a drink, too—Vizzy, a vitamin C-packed hard seltzer, is offering delayed travelers an $8 gift card to cover a can of Vizzy at the airport. What to Do if Your Holiday Travel Doesn't Go as Planned Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit United’s Latest App Update Will Help Save You From Your Middle Seat Woes Every Travel-Related Black Friday Deal You Need to Know About A Review of JetBlue's New Transatlantic Mint Class on the Airbus A321LR Secret's Out! Booking a Private Flight Isn't as Pricey as You Probably Think Here's What the CDC Recommends for Holiday Travel How Travelers Can Help Afghan Aid Efforts Air New Zealand Will Vaccinate People Onboard a Plane Tennessee Will Chip in for Your Flight to Visit the State’s Most Popular Cities Jorge Chavez International Airport Guide In the Aviation Industry, the LGBTQ+ Experience Just Keeps Getting Better Your Essential Guide to Bangalore Airport in India Know Your Air Passenger Rights Before Your Trip to Ireland Your Flight Attendant's Uniform? Oh, It's Couture Lucky Passengers at This Airport Can Now Schedule Airport Security Appointments 8 Air Travel Rights You Didn’t Know You Have How to Visit Canada by Flying Into Buffalo