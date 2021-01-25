Serena Williams and Away's Latest Luggage Collection Is Here To Help You Travel in Style

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
Serena Williams is already a world-renowned tennis pro, jewelry designer, and traveler. But she also has one more title on her resume that you may not know: luggage designer. After a successful first drop last February, Serena Williams and Away have teamed up again for a second highly-anticipated luggage collaboration. Meet the Away x Serena Williams collection.
The first drop of this limited-edition line featured travel must-haves–like shoe cubes and suitcases–in an eye-popping rouge color, designed by Williams herself. The follow-up collection kicks it up a notch with additional accents, new poppy hues, and fresh patterns that make the ultimate stylish travel companions.
While Away is known for its cult-favorite hardshell, the Away Carry-On, all of the Away x Serena Williams products will keep you (and your belongings) organized. From pet carriers to packing cubes, this line has all of the essentials you'll need for stress-free packing.
On January 28, you'll finally get the chance to shop this collection sequel in real-time. We'll update this story with where you can buy as soon as that's available. Scroll through and get a head start with our favorite picks.
Away x Serena Williams Classic Polycarbonate Suitcase
It's the same beloved Away Carry-On suitcase, but in four new bright hues: coral, aqua, periwinkle, and a print with a grey swirl. Featuring a heavy-duty polycarbonate shell, 360-degree spinner wheels, and a TSA-friendly lock, you can take this bag on road trips, airplanes, or anywhere in-between. It's also available in all four sizes: The Carry On, The Bigger Carry-On, The Medium, and The Large.
Away x Serena Williams Pet Carrier
Travel with your furry friend in style with this chic pet carrier. It's chock full of pet-friendly features, like a water-resistant liner, removable sherpa interior, drainable side pocket, and a safety collar clip to keep Fido from making a run for it. It holds pets that weigh up to 18 pounds and can attach to any Away suitcase for easy rolling.
Away x Serena Williams The Expandable Packing Cubes
Back with a refresh from Williams's first collection, these packing cubes will keep all your belongings neat and organized. The waterproof nylon and mesh exterior ensure you won't spend time rummaging around your bag looking for that one pair of socks. This expandable set comes in four different cube sizes, all of which are compatible with Away's compression system. Say goodbye to a messy suitcase!
Away x Serena Williams The Convertible Backpack Tote
This Convertible Backpack Tote gives you two bags for the price of one. You can opt to carry it as a backpack with the included convertible straps or wear it on your shoulder as a tote. It's also made of water-resistant nylon and has interior pockets to hold all your go-to items like your phone, laptop, and water bottle. We love the diamond charm accent, and the option to add embroidered letters—this bag won't get lost in a crowd.