Serena Williams and Away's Latest Luggage Collection Is Here To Help You Travel in Style

Serena Williams is already a world-renowned tennis pro, jewelry designer, and traveler. But she also has one more title on her resume that you may not know: luggage designer. After a successful first drop last February, Serena Williams and Away have teamed up again for a second highly-anticipated luggage collaboration. Meet the Away x Serena Williams collection.

The first drop of this limited-edition line featured travel must-haves–like shoe cubes and suitcases–in an eye-popping rouge color, designed by Williams herself. The follow-up collection kicks it up a notch with additional accents, new poppy hues, and fresh patterns that make the ultimate stylish travel companions.

While Away is known for its cult-favorite hardshell, the Away Carry-On, all of the Away x Serena Williams products will keep you (and your belongings) organized. From pet carriers to packing cubes, this line has all of the essentials you'll need for stress-free packing.

On January 28, you'll finally get the chance to shop this collection sequel in real-time. We'll update this story with where you can buy as soon as that's available. Scroll through and get a head start with our favorite picks.