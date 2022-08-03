Sandals' New Adults-Only, Curaçao Resort Is the Ultimate Romantic Escape

Romance has always been alive and well on the gorgeous island of Curaçao, located just 40 miles north of Venezuela in the southern Caribbean Sea. Yet Sandals has just dialed it up another notch by introducing its newest property in June, the 17th in its portfolio of couples-only, all-inclusive resorts throughout the Caribbean.

Set on 44 oceanfront acres within the 3,000-acre Santa Barbara estate, Sandals Royal Curaçao feels like a private slice of paradise on a bigger slice of paradise. The resort offers 24 room types across the property, ranging from one-bedroom beachfront suites with swim-up access to seaside bungalows with their own private infinity pools. And, thanks to the myriad of amenities—with a welcome cocktail at check-in to start—couples are free to have a carefree getaway focused on leveling up their relationship’s romance.

For the ultimate ooh-la-la experience, choose the Kurason Island Suites for your accommodations. These eight private bungalows are arranged in a heart-shaped formation, overlooking a shared heart-shaped pool with its own sundeck island. Each spacious signature suite comes with a personal butler trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers and features vaulted ceilings, custom-crafted king-size beds, a fully stocked wet bar with premium liquor, a walk-in rain shower, and his-and-hers sinks. On the private patio, you’ll find a Tranquility Soaking Tub with privacy curtains, sun loungers, and a bistro set. You’ll also have access to a convertible MINI Cooper, which you can use to explore everything Curaçao has to offer.

Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

For beach bums, you can spend your days sprawled out in a heart-shaped beach cabaña or lounging poolside under the shade of swaying palm trees. But don’t sleep on the more festive main pool area, the heart of the property: an enormous and stunning two-level infinity pool that’s a Sandals’ first. Here, you’ll also find a lively pool bar complete with DJs and live music, trivia games, and other fun shenanigans.

Those looking to burn some energy, however, can take advantage of the nearly unlimited land and water sports offerings, from cruising around the Estate on Dutch bicycles to sailing, water skiing, and scuba diving. After a day of activity, guests can choose from a number of spa treatments at the Red Lane Spa, such as the Mother-2-Be Massage, Tropical Paradise Couples Massage, or Scents of Love Couples Massage. Or, if you're celebrating a special occasion, you can commemorate your trip by booking a private photography session. (Pro tip: Consider booking this around dusk, because the resort is westward-facing, and you’ll likely be treated to an epic Caribbean sunset as your background.)

When you're feeling hungry, there are eight restaurants at Sandals Royal Curaçao, including sushi bar Gatsu Gatsu, which serves up delicious sashimi and sake cocktails with a side dish of sunset views. Aolos is situated higher up than the other restaurants, offering up some of the best ocean views alongside tantalizing Mediterranean cuisine. And Butch’s is a chop house with decadent surf and turf selections featuring Midwestern beef and fresh seafood. For more casual fare and globally inspired dishes, you'll also find three food trucks serving up traditional Curaçao fare, Spanish tapas, and Asian fusion.

Couples looking for a truly special evening—think proposal or anniversary—can upgrade to a candlelit dinner. The resort gives guests the option to dine on the beach, from the privacy of their suite’s terrace, or in a garden. A dedicated waiter provides white-glove service, and will suggest a Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks wine to pair with your four-course gourmet meal. After dinner, guests can shimmy their way over to the outdoor club on the beach, where they’ll find a DJ spinning top 40 hits.

Rooms at Sandals Royal Curaçao start at $345 a night.

