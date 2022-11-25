The Best From Our Tests: A Review of Samsonite's Winfield 2 Spinner

Below is our full review of this top-performing luggage item and why our testers called it one of the best hardside luggage items we tested and the best checked luggage item we tested .

The Winfield 2 line comes in 20-, 24-, and 28-inch sizes. You can purchase the Winfield 2 separately or as a set of three. We've tested multiple sizes, but this review focuses specifically on the largest size—the 28-inch version. We put the suitcase to the test in our New York testing lab, where we packed and unpacked it, took it through our obstacle course, pushed it off ladders and tables, and hit it with a baseball bat.

The Samsonite Winfield 2 is on sale for Black Friday. Save on this item, and find more great deals for Black Friday here .

Samsonite's Winfield 2 luggage is a trendy line of luggage, earning nearly 14,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. We recently put the largest version of the Winfield 2 collection to the test against 26 other checked luggage suitcases. We tested each suitcase for capacity, design, durability, maneuverability, and overall value. The Winfield 2 earned the highest marks among all bags tested.

Enough space for more than a week of items, even for heavy packers

We can't imagine needing more space than what's available with the largest suitcase in the Winfield 2 line. Our testers scored the capacity a perfect "5" and had no issues packing the entirety of our packing list, which included ten shirts, five pairs of pants, three jackets, six pairs of underwear, six pairs of socks, three pairs of shoes, and two toiletry bags.

"Even when stuffed at capacity, the bag maintains its shape and size," a tester noted. "It has enough space. I love the capacity and the compression feature that it has that keeps clothes intact."

And if the typical size isn't enough, this suitcase also expands for boosted capacity. The upshot: You should be able to have no problem packing for more than a week of travel. If you're a light packer, you might be able to fit enough for two people for a week.

TripSavvy / Vicky Wasik

Smart design features boost the performance and look

Many smart design features helped the Winfield 2 earn a perfect "5" score from our testers in the design category. Our testers appreciated the side-mounted TSA lock, oversize zippers, and the full-zip interior divider with organization pockets. "The expansion and the divider are so incredible," a tester said. "I use it to separate my clean clothes from worn ones as the trip goes on."

Samsonite employs a brush-stroke coloration to help mask potential scratches and scuffs—another feature our testers appreciated after our durability testing. "The bag looks fantastic, given the beating they got," a tester said. "There are a few scratches here and there, and even with a corner smashed in, it always pops right back into place with no issues, and the contents are always safe and secure."



TripSavvy / Vicky Wasik

Baseball bats and drops couldn't scuff or dent this suitcase

The Winfield 2 went unscathed through our durability tests, which included dropping the packed suitcase multiple times and hitting it with a baseball bat. "In terms of durability, it went through being dropped and hit with a bat without any issues," our tester reported. "I could not find any scratches or dents. They will still scuff when handled roughly but are durable, and they still look sleek in the end."

Samsonite employs a 100 percent polycarbonate outer shell, which helps absorb impact. Polycarbonate is highly popular in hardside luggage because it can flex and pop back out with impact. It's also incredibly lightweight, making this suitcase relatively light at 11.5 pounds.

TripSavvy / Vicky Wasik

It handles multiple surfaces with ease

The Winfield 2 features an expandable handle and four multi-directional wheels, which helped the bag earn high marks in our maneuverability test. We rolled the suitcase through our obstacle course, which included multiple surface types. "This suitcase was smooth to maneuver through the floor," our tester said. "It survived the carpet and the gravel, and the wheels are intact. The wheels work wonderfully so that you can push the suitcase in an upright position or pull it behind you."

Our testers also enjoyed the handles, which are on the top and sides of the suitcase. "It has nice sturdy handles when you have to pick up the suitcase to throw it in the back of a car or truck or when you need to put it on the scales at the airport," the tester said.

TripSavvy / Vicky Wasik

An excellent value with an industry-leading warranty

The Winfield 2 Luggage series is an excellent value currently on sale on Amazon and Samsonite's site. But even when not on sale, this is a solid value as it was on the lower end of the price spectrum among checked luggage, we tested, outperforming many suitcases costing hundreds more. It's durable. It performs well. And it could be the one checked bag a single person or couple needs for extended trips. Bonus: It comes with Samsonite's industry-leading 10-year warranty.

Who should buy the Samsonite Winfield 2 Large Spinner This suitcase is for the frequent international traveler to the occasional road-tripper, and everyone in between. If you're looking for a large-capacity bag or a bag to check on airplanes, we don't think there's an overall better one on the market for its cost. We love how durable it is. We love that it comes with a 10-year warranty. And we think it's the suitcase to last you years and potentially decades.

TripSavvy / Vicky Wasik

Why Trust TripSavvy

Nathan Allen is TripSavvy's Outdoor Gear Editor. He has spent a lot of his life traveling internationally and domestically and appreciates the advancement in luggage technology. TripSavvy tests luggage in our New York testing lab and in the real-world. The Samsonite Winfield 2 suitcase was tested in our New York lab and then sent to a tester for additional real-world testing. TripSavvy tests hundreds of luggage and outdoor gear products every year.