This Internet Company Wants to Pay You to Go on a Digital Detox

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last few months have kept us even more tethered to our cell phones and devices in order to stay connected. We’ve logged a record number of hours on Zoom calls, FaceTime, WhatsApp, Gmail, and more—only upping our dependence on digital connections.

When’s the last time you went an hour without checking your social media, text messages, or email? We’ll wait.

As an addiction to our devices has reached a new peak, internet company Satelliteinternet.com is looking for someone willing to spend the weekend devoid of technology—that’s no phone, no computer, no devices for a full 48 hours—in an RV set up at the U.S. national park of their choosing. Oh, and they’ll pay the lucky Luddite $1,000 plus most expenses.

The gig pays $400 upfront and $600 after completion of the digital detox—and a little bit of work. The winner will be expected to share their experience online from either a mobile hotspot or nearby Wi-Fi connection. You might want to bring a pen and some paper because you won’t have access to your phone or a camera during your time off-the-grid.

Still, if a night netted in stars and getting paid for it isn't enough, the winner will also get to pick their RV and travel dates—in addition to the destination—and get reimbursed up to $1000 for the cost of their RV, food, and mobile hotspot.

Applications are open to anyone who is “ready for awe-inspiring outdoor action” in a U.S. national park. You’ve also got to be eligible to work in the U.S., at least 25 years old, and be able to legally drive an RV. Entries must be in by September 23, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. MDT—at which time a random winner will be chosen and will have seven days to accept.

We don’t know about you, but this all seems like a dream job come true, especially as more people are turning to RV travel as a way to safely get back out there after being cooped up indoors. Find out more information on the Satelliteinternet.com website.