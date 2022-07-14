For $25,000, This New Hotel Offers a 30-Day Sabbatical in the Galapagos

View Map Royal Palm Galapagos Address Km. 18 Via Puerto Ayora Isla, Ecuador Get directions Phone +593 5-252-4770 Web Visit website

Looking to escape and become one with nature?

The latest resort in Hilton's Curio Collection, the brand's group of wildly unique independent hotels, will let you do just that. Opened on July 6, the Royal Palm Galapagos, Curio Collection by Hilton, set amid the lush Miconia highland forests adjacent to Galapagos National Park in Ecuador, is offering a special inaugural 30-day sabbatical package, available now through Dec. 31, 2022. For $25,000, guests can stay at the hotel for one month and choose one weekly experience that connects them to the environment.

The 395-acre estate is putting a premium on sustainability, as the Galapagos, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is in danger of overtourism. In addition to a Miconia and Scalesia reforestation program, the Royal Palm also has a rain harvesting and water reduction program that reuses the water from rain and recycles almost 90 percent of its residues, and offers a Plant-a-Tree Program.

Courtesy of Royal Palms Galapagos, Curio Collection by Hilton

“We are proud to be the first international hotel brand to debut in this remarkable location known for its unique wildlife and biodiversity,” said Erica Gordon, senior vice president, global head of public affairs and ESG, and president of the Hilton Global Foundation. “With destination stewardship at the center of our Travel with Purpose ESG strategy, we are committed to minimizing the impact of our operations and protecting this incredible community. Sustainability is at the heart of the hotel, so we are thrilled to offer guests a thoughtfully immersive, once-in-a-lifetime experience in this special destination.”

The boutique estate has been designed to respectfully maximize guests’ interactions with the remote and eco-sensitive destination. Sheltered within a valley between two extinct cinder cone volcanoes, the hotel features 21 villas and deluxe rooms, a reception area, restaurants, and a gym. By the end of 2022, a new spa will debut, and by mid-2023, the hotel plans to introduce a pool.

The hotel’s villas and rooms are spread out among the landscape and are decorated with local textiles, earth-toned fixtures, and artistic details. The eight deluxe rooms have spacious bedrooms, dining areas, and front porches or terraces and the eight villas feature a bedroom, bathroom with a whirlpool tub, a living/dining room, and open fireplaces. The executive villas are secluded cottages with a private garden, indoor sauna, living room, and dining area with an open fireplace. The largest suite on the property has two bedrooms, a sauna, private garden areas, an open fireplace, and a dining area.

For an extra immersive experience, guests can also book one of three camping sites in the nature preserve.



Courtesy of Royal Palms Galapagos, Curio Collection by Hilton

The hotel is home to the country’s only fine dining restaurant inside a lava tunnel, located nearly 60 feet underground. Opening later this year, the experience includes a guided tour through the lava tunnel and a six-course dinner inspired by the homegrown culture and ingredients.

The hotel’s food and beverage program is helmed by two chefs born and raised in the Galapagos, Patricio Sisa and Rommel Chalen, who will use local produce, fish, and meat as well as local traditions on their constantly evolving menus. The 50-seat Royal Palm Restaurant serves international and local cuisine featuring a variety of Galapagos recipes complemented by an extensive range of South America’s wines.

Guests can fill their days with an abundance of excursions, like catching the first glimpse of a Galapagos giant tortoise in its natural habitat and snorkeling among the volcanic crevices filled with crystal-clear water. Endangered species like the Galapagos Crake, Galapagos Short Eared Owl, Scalesia pedunculata, and Robesonian Miconia can be seen on the property.