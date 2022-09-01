Royal Caribbean to Install SpaceX's Starlink Internet Onboard Its Entire Fleet

SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet is coming to cruise ships, effective immediately. Royal Caribbean Group has announced its plan to add the high-speed-like-at-home broadband service on ships starting right now, following excellent feedback from passengers and crew who tested the new Wi-Fi service during its trial run aboard Freedom of the Seas.

What does it mean for cruisers? Well, if you're on board any of the ships under the Royal Caribbean Group umbrella—a.k.a. Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, and Silversea Cruises—you'll have access to ship-wide Starlink-powered Wi-Fi connections that boast first-at-sea speeds and minimal lag, no matter how many people are connected and streaming, uploading, or video chatting at the same time.

"This technology will provide game-changing internet connectivity onboard our ships, enhancing the cruise experience for guests and crew alike," Royal Caribbean Group's president and CEO Jason Liberty said in a statement. "Using Starlink is one more example of our continued focus on innovation and excellence for our guests, our crew, the communities we visit, and our shareholders. Our work with SpaceX is another example of how Royal Caribbean Group continues to lead the cruise industry in innovation and adoption of cutting-edge technology."

Royal Caribbean Group said it will begin outfitting its existing fleet with the SpaceX Starlink technology "immediately" and aims to have it installed on all ships by March 2023. This includes all currently-sailing Royal Caribbean, Silversea Cruises, and Celebrity Cruises ships, and the service will also be added to all new builds across all three brands.

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, the president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises, also called the move a "game-changer," adding that Celebrity Cruises "can't wait to revolutionize the seas with faster and more reliable internet, making it easier for guests and crew to remain connected to work, family and friends, no matter where they choose to travel."

This will be the largest public deployment of Starlink's high-speed internet service within the travel industry so far and will provide passengers and crew with improved high-bandwidth activities such as video streaming, gaming, and video calls.

"Royal Caribbean Group selecting Starlink to provide high-speed, low-latency internet across their fleet will make their passengers' getaways even more luxurious," said SpaceX Vice President of Starlink Sales Jonathan Hofeller. "We couldn't be more excited to work with Royal Caribbean Group to ensure travelers at sea can stay connected with a great internet experience."