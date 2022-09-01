Travel News Cruises Royal Caribbean to Install SpaceX's Starlink Internet Onboard Its Entire Fleet Get ready to surf on the high seas at the highest speeds By Katherine Alex Beaven Katherine Alex Beaven Instagram Katherine Alex Beaven is a freelance news writer for TripSavvy. She’s lived abroad in Italy, Japan, South Africa, and Australia. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 09/01/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Courtesy of Royal Caribbean SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet is coming to cruise ships, effective immediately. Royal Caribbean Group has announced its plan to add the high-speed-like-at-home broadband service on ships starting right now, following excellent feedback from passengers and crew who tested the new Wi-Fi service during its trial run aboard Freedom of the Seas. What does it mean for cruisers? Well, if you're on board any of the ships under the Royal Caribbean Group umbrella—a.k.a. Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, and Silversea Cruises—you'll have access to ship-wide Starlink-powered Wi-Fi connections that boast first-at-sea speeds and minimal lag, no matter how many people are connected and streaming, uploading, or video chatting at the same time. "This technology will provide game-changing internet connectivity onboard our ships, enhancing the cruise experience for guests and crew alike," Royal Caribbean Group's president and CEO Jason Liberty said in a statement. "Using Starlink is one more example of our continued focus on innovation and excellence for our guests, our crew, the communities we visit, and our shareholders. Our work with SpaceX is another example of how Royal Caribbean Group continues to lead the cruise industry in innovation and adoption of cutting-edge technology." Royal Caribbean Group said it will begin outfitting its existing fleet with the SpaceX Starlink technology "immediately" and aims to have it installed on all ships by March 2023. This includes all currently-sailing Royal Caribbean, Silversea Cruises, and Celebrity Cruises ships, and the service will also be added to all new builds across all three brands. Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, the president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises, also called the move a "game-changer," adding that Celebrity Cruises "can't wait to revolutionize the seas with faster and more reliable internet, making it easier for guests and crew to remain connected to work, family and friends, no matter where they choose to travel." This will be the largest public deployment of Starlink's high-speed internet service within the travel industry so far and will provide passengers and crew with improved high-bandwidth activities such as video streaming, gaming, and video calls. "Royal Caribbean Group selecting Starlink to provide high-speed, low-latency internet across their fleet will make their passengers' getaways even more luxurious," said SpaceX Vice President of Starlink Sales Jonathan Hofeller. "We couldn't be more excited to work with Royal Caribbean Group to ensure travelers at sea can stay connected with a great internet experience." Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Royal Caribbean Group. "Royal Caribbean to Use SpaceX's Starlink in an Industry-first to Provide High Speed Internet Onboard Full Cruise Fleet." August 30, 2022. Travel Market Report. "Royal Caribbean Group Partners with SpaceX's Starlink for High-Speed Internet." August 30, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Share Pin Email