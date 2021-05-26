Travel News Cruises Would You Go on a Royal Caribbean Test Cruise? The cruise line has received CDC approval to launch a two-day "test cruise" Written by Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Stefanie Waldek Updated 05/26/21 Share Pin Email Courtesy of Freedom of the Seas Guess who's back, back again—cruising's back, tell a friend! Royal Caribbean has officially received approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to launch a "test cruise" next month to ensure its onboard COVID-19 protocols are up to par. If all goes well, the cruise line will be free to start up U.S. operations once more. "After 15 months and so much work by so many during very challenging times. To all our colleagues, loyal guests, and supporters all over the world, I am proud and pleased to share some bright and wonderful news!" wrote Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean Cruises president and CEO, in a Facebook post. "Boom! Onwards and upwards team!" Such test cruises are a CDC requirement for cruise lines looking to operate in U.S. waters between now and Oct. 31, 2021, if they want to open their sailings to non-vaccinated passengers widely. If a cruise line mandates that 95 percent of their passengers and 98 percent of their crew need to be vaccinated, however, the CDC states they're exempt from this requirement. Royal Caribbean's "simulated" sailing will be a two-night itinerary on the nearly 4,000-passenger Freedom of the Seas, departing from Miami. It'll be a "cruise-to-nowhere," meaning it won't make port during the sailing—the primary goal here is to test COVID-19 safety measures, not take passengers on vacation. That said, the sailing is actually free of charge for passengers, so you could make a little getaway for yourself if you're willing to be a guinea pig. Interested parties can throw their name in the hat here, but beware, the odds are slim! As of Feb. 2, more than 250,000 people had already applied to become test-sailing volunteers with Royal Caribbean. It's Been a Wild Few Weeks for U.S. Cruises, But We Have Good News Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit It's Been a Wild Few Weeks for U.S. Cruises, But We Have Good News The Cruise Industry Wanted to Get Back Into U.S. Waters Early. The CDC Said No After Months of Silence, CDC Finally Releases Next Steps For Return Of U.S. Cruises Here’s What It’s Like to Travel to Puerto Rico During the COVID-19 Pandemic The Cruise Comeback Date Is Now Even Closer Thanks To These Two Cruise Lines Everyone's Going to Europe This Summer—But Here's How You Can Beat the Crowds These Cruise Lines Will Require COVID-19 Vaccines To Sail The 7 Best Vaccine Card Holders of 2021, According to an Expert Air Travel Is Back—Here's What You Need to Know About Flying This Summer After a Year of No Cruises, We Finally Have a Comeback Date The CDC Won't Require COVID-19 Testing for U.S. Domestic Travel. Here's Why Would You Go On a Mock Cruise to Test Out New COVID-19 Protocols? Despite What Cruise Lines Say, You Won’t Be Setting Sail in May What Countries Can I Travel To If I’m Vaccinated? Tahiti Will Open Its Borders to International Tourists on May 1 The Majority of Cruise Lines Have Suspended Sailings Until 2021