New in 2022: Royal Caribbean Will Start Sailings to Bermuda From Florida

Royal Caribbean tried to pull a fast one on us this year when they announced their 2022 sailing schedules. A hidden gem was set among their planned itineraries, which has never been available before: a handful of cruises to Bermuda—from Florida.

Traditionally, if you wanted to hop on a cruise to Bermuda, your departure port would be way up in the Northeast, from ports in Boston, New York, New Jersey, and Maryland. Starting in May 2022, you can set sail from sunny Florida to Bermuda's pink beaches on one of Royal Caribbean's new sailings.

These new cruises will all be aboard the 3,344-passenger Mariner of the Seas and feature itineraries that not only give passengers two days docked at King’s Wharf in Bermuda but a taste of the Caribbean as well. The Bermuda Mariner of the Seas voyages will stop at Nassau and overnight on Royal Caribbean’s private island CocoCay, both in the Bahamas. The eight-day itineraries are rounded out with two days at sea where guests can try to master the ship’s FlowRider, go anti-gravity in the Sky Pad, take on The Perfect Storm (waterslides, that is), or just grab a tiki drink and chill at The Bamboo Room.

These sailing are on sale now via the Royal Caribbean website for select dates in May, August, September, and October, starting at $764. Word to the wise, they’ll probably sell quickly, so if this is the itinerary you’ve been waiting for, you might want to throw down anchor and give yourself something to look forward to.

After all, if there was ever a year to shake things up and give us some good cruise news, it’s 2020—even if it doesn’t take effect until 2022. Cruising should be safe again by then, right?