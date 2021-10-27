Royal Caribbean's New Cruise Will Visit 65 Countries in 9 Months

After the past couple of years stuck at home, most people are more than ready to jump back into travel—ideally visiting as many places as possible, as soon as possible. Enter Royal Caribbean International. The company just unveiled its Ultimate World Cruise, an epic 274-night sailing that visits all seven continents, including 150 destinations in 65 countries. It sounds like the perfect way to cross off half your bucket list in one fell swoop.

The cruise will depart from Miami on Dec. 10, 2023, and last until Sept. 10, 2024. That should give you plenty of time to start pinching those pennies—tickets start at $61,000 for an interior stateroom and go up to $112,000 for a junior suite. The price covers business class airfare and accommodations at a five-star hotel before setting sail.

You also have the option to tag along for just one of the journey's four legs, each of which explores a different part of the world: Antarctica and the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, the Middle East and the Mediterranean, and Europe's Capitals of Culture. As for the ports of call, you can plan on visiting pretty much every famous tourist attraction on the planet. We're talking the Great Barrier Reef, Pyramids of Giza, Great Wall of China, Taj Mahal, Machu Picchu, and Iceland's Blue Lagoon—and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Oh yeah, you'll visit some icebergs, too.

"This is the world cruise of world cruises," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International. "To travelers asking themselves where they should go next, we say everywhere."

The all-encompassing itinerary is the main draw here, but guests should expect to have a pretty great time on the actual ship itself, Serenade of the Seas. According to the ship's website, onboard amenities include a mini-golf course, rock climbing wall, full-service spa, pool with a retractable glass roof, and a theater hosting everything from Broadway shows to stand-up comics. Guests can choose from nearly 20 restaurants and bars, then enjoy the scenery from the ship's panoramic, multi-story windows.

Bookings for the full Ultimate World Cruise can be made by phone now. The only thing left to do is pray you win the lottery in the next 26 months.

