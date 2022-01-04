One of St. Barth's Most Exclusive Luxury Hotels Is Back

Dreaming of a Caribbean vacay as winter sets in? Rosewood Hotels has debuted the relaunch of its posh resort on St. Barth, the Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth. First opened in 1986, the resort has been known as an icon of hospitality on the island, and the new redesign ensures that will be the case for many more years to come.

Rosewood says it drew inspiration for the new resort from its setting on a private peninsula overlooking two beaches, with architecture by David M. Schwartz Architects and design from Luis Pons Design Lab. The contemporary modern interiors of the rooms are contrasted by indigenous crafts and art, along with pops of color in vibrant hues throughout. The resort's 66 rooms have private outdoor spaces, with 20 featuring private pools. The resort will also have a few signature suites, ranging from one to three bedrooms.

Like other Rosewood properties, the resort was designed with its "A Sense of Place" philosophy in mind, with the destination itself inspiring the property's offerings. Each area has been built to immerse guests in the uniqueness of the French Caribbean while still making them feel at home.

Courtesy of Rosewood

At the heart of Rosewood Le Guanahani is a new culinary destination, Beach House, which blends the residential nature of the resort with the international influences of the island. The restaurant, occupying an expansive open-air enclave, is meant to mirror the way guests might cook at home—with distinct spaces for different meal times. The space also includes Bar Mélangé, a sophisticated high-end cocktail lounge.

Le Guanahani will also have the largest dedicated wellness facility on the island. Much like the rest of the resort, the treatments and therapies available will celebrate the island's history, resources, and eco-friendly identity, infusing indigenous practices with modern technologies. The spa, which will also incorporate the island's history within its design, features four treatment rooms, two couples' suites, a hydrotherapy area, and an adults-only pool. The space also features a state-of-the-art gym, a hair and nail salon, and a full-service tennis facility.

The resort features a central pool on-site and a fully serviced beach, offering food and beverage from Beach House and complimentary water sports items.

Courtesy of Rosewood

Beyond the resort, the property's dedicated Clefs d'Or Concierge provides expert assistance planning immersive excursions. At the same time, younger guests can embark on their own adventures at Rosewood Explorers, the resort's children's club concept that combines entertainment with education.

Rosewood Le Guanahani also offers a variety of indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, including St. Barth's only fully configured boardroom. Set against a backdrop of coconut groves and ocean waves, who needs those Zoom backdrops now?

