You and a Travel Buddy Can Save Up to $825 on Rocky Mountaineer's Newest Sale

Is there anything more romantic than taking a train through the rugged landscapes and historical landmarks of the Canadian Rockies and the American Southwest? Rocky Mountaineer doesn't think so. You and a travel buddy can save up to $825 for spring and fall 2022 trips with the Vancouver-based rail-tour company through the end of February.

As part of Rocky Mountaineer's Spring/Fall promotion, couples can choose between select U.S. and Canada routes, including a "First Passage to the West" itinerary, a five day journey that includes travel from Vancouver to Banff National Park aboard the new U.S. Rockies to the Red Rocks line, and a 10-night "Rainforest to Gold Rush" itinerary through Western Canada's Northern Rockies.

These trips, which can cost anywhere from $1,300 to well over $8,000, are undoubtedly worthy of a bucket list. Whether you choose SilverLeaf or GoldLeaf service, you'll enjoy incredible views of the surrounding landscape, reclining seats, regionally-inspired meals, an outdoor viewing area, and overnight accommodation in a hotel. Travelers who opt for GoldLeaf service will also have access to an exclusive outdoor viewing platform, bi-level dome seating with full glass-dome windows, and a unique gourmet menu designed by executive chefs.

The promotion is valid for travel on Rocky Mountaineer's Canadian and U.S. routes in April, May, and October 2022, while September dates are available for U.S. routes only. The deal can be applied to both rail packages and rail-only journeys. Thanks to the rail-tour company's "enhanced flexibility" policy, would-be travelers are assured of risk-free booking if they need to cancel a trip; this policy includes, for instance, the ability to receive a full travel credit if you cancel your reservation up to 60 days before departure.

Sound like the trip of a lifetime? Book by Feb. 28 to take advantage of these huge savings.