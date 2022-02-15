TripSavvy Travel News You and a Travel Buddy Can Save Up to $825 on Rocky Mountaineer's Newest Sale Ever dream of taking a train through the Canadian Rockies or American Southwest? By Elizabeth Preske Elizabeth Preske Associate Editor Instagram LinkedIn Twitter Elizabeth Preske is an associate editor at TripSavvy and has been with the company since 2019. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 02/15/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Rocky Mountaineer / Facebook Is there anything more romantic than taking a train through the rugged landscapes and historical landmarks of the Canadian Rockies and the American Southwest? Rocky Mountaineer doesn't think so. You and a travel buddy can save up to $825 for spring and fall 2022 trips with the Vancouver-based rail-tour company through the end of February. As part of Rocky Mountaineer's Spring/Fall promotion, couples can choose between select U.S. and Canada routes, including a "First Passage to the West" itinerary, a five day journey that includes travel from Vancouver to Banff National Park aboard the new U.S. Rockies to the Red Rocks line, and a 10-night "Rainforest to Gold Rush" itinerary through Western Canada's Northern Rockies. These trips, which can cost anywhere from $1,300 to well over $8,000, are undoubtedly worthy of a bucket list. Whether you choose SilverLeaf or GoldLeaf service, you'll enjoy incredible views of the surrounding landscape, reclining seats, regionally-inspired meals, an outdoor viewing area, and overnight accommodation in a hotel. Travelers who opt for GoldLeaf service will also have access to an exclusive outdoor viewing platform, bi-level dome seating with full glass-dome windows, and a unique gourmet menu designed by executive chefs. The promotion is valid for travel on Rocky Mountaineer's Canadian and U.S. routes in April, May, and October 2022, while September dates are available for U.S. routes only. The deal can be applied to both rail packages and rail-only journeys. Thanks to the rail-tour company's "enhanced flexibility" policy, would-be travelers are assured of risk-free booking if they need to cancel a trip; this policy includes, for instance, the ability to receive a full travel credit if you cancel your reservation up to 60 days before departure. Sound like the trip of a lifetime? Book by Feb. 28 to take advantage of these huge savings. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit What It Was Like Riding the Rails on the Rocky Mountaineer’s New U.S. Train Route Where to Go in 2022: The Most Exciting Destinations to Explore This Year Canada's Beloved Rocky Mountaineer Train Makes Its US Debut A Guide to Canadian Provinces and Territories What to Expect If You’re Going on a Cruise This Winter These Are the New Rides Coming to Amusement Parks in 2022 The Complete Guide to Alberta's Icefields Parkway 7 Best Best Airlines in the US 17 Top Things to Do in Calgary, Alberta Your Trip to Vancouver: The Complete Guide How to Take a Bus, Car, or Train from Vancouver to Banff Banff National Park: The Complete Guide Jasper vs. Banff in the Canadian Rockies This wee Canadian town is one of Canada's top attractions. Here's why. See North America by Rail With These US and Canada Top Train Trips Top Things to Do in Winter in Canada