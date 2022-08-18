Ritz-Carlton Has Moved From Land to Sea With Its New Luxury Yacht Collection

If you love the Ritz-Carlton on land, you might like it even more on the water. The luxury hotel brand’s new yacht, the Evrima, is slated to set sail on Oct. 15 and will journey from Spain to France. The first voyage will leave from Barcelona and take guests to ports in Mallorca, Saint-Tropez, and Antibes before disembarking in Nice.

The Evrima perfectly encapsulates what the Ritz-Carlton brand is all about—luxury. Of the 149 suites on board, a high percentage will be larger ones, while some will be two-story lofts, providing much more space for passengers. They all will feature a private terrace, floor-to-ceiling windows, and taller-than-average ceilings. Amenities will be similar to what guests find at traditional Ritz-Carlton properties, including luxury linens and toiletries.

“Every element of the luxury yachting experience was carefully considered in creating Evrima,” said Douglas Prothero, CEO of the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, in a news release. “This attention to detail and innovation, and our commitment to delivering highly personalized, immersive journeys, will place The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection in a league of its own, promising unforgettable getaways for both longtime cruisers and those who are new to the space.”

Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection / Francisco Martinez

Travelers will be treated to meals at Evrima’s signature restaurant, S.E.A., curated and designed by chef Sven Elverfeld of Aqua, the three Michelin-starred restaurant at Ritz-Carlton, Wolfsburg. The menu will feature European-inspired eats. Guests can also dine at Talaat Nam for Southeast Asian dishes and Mistral for a taste of the Mediterranean.

Passengers interested in relaxation can take a trip to the Ritz-Carlton Spa, which offers therapeutic spa treatments with ESPA products. The Salon is perfect for those looking for beauty and hair services and sits next door to The Barber, which offers close shaves and facials.

The yacht is specially designed at 190-meters and features several bars, a pool, and a gym. It will be the first of three ships to launch from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. The ship will travel to destinations including the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America, each cruise ranging from seven to 11 nights.

Fares for the inaugural cruise start at $7,600. To book your cruise or find out more information, visit the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection website.

