Richard Branson Has a New Private Island and You're Invited

Are you fancying a private island getaway this winter? You're in luck.

This week, Richard Branson's much-anticipated Moskito Island will debut in the business magnate's Virgin Limited Edition portfolio. Opening on Oct. 1, the luxe 125-acre private island is a sister property to the famed Necker Island, which overlooks Moskito.

The island has 10 privately-owned estates, each individually designed and with plenty of room for multiple families, making Moskito Island one of the most upscale, highest-end rental markets in the Caribbean. Three of them are now available to rent, including Branson's own private compound, the Branson Estate.

The 19,000-square-foot Branson Estate was designed by the Bransons themselves. The 11-bedroom, three-villa compound is the ultimate in barefoot luxury. Each villa features its own kitchen, infinity pool, hot tub, and beautiful seaside indoor and outdoor dining and play areas. A private beach with perfectly positioned boulders and a beach bar with a seaside dining area ties the whole estate together.

The other two estates available now are the Oasis Estate and the Point Estate.

The 17,500-square-foot Oasis Estate is an ultra-modern nine-bedroom, four-story house on the highest point of Moskito. There are 270-degree panoramic views of the British Virgin Islands from the master suite, and guests can wake up to the sun rising over Necker Island. Every room has a balcony, separate living area, kitchenette, and en-suite bathroom. This estate has gorgeous tropical gardens, a wrap-around infinity pool with a waterfall.

The cliffside 16,000-square-foot Point Estate on the island's southwest side overlooks the island's central Manchioneel Beach and neighboring Virgin Gorda, with plenty of room for indoor-outdoor entertaining, thanks to three dining areas and a massive infinity pool. There are eight bedrooms, including two master suites and a playful bunk room with eight bunks, allowing this estate to sleep up to 22 people.

Each estate has its own private chef who will create a completely customized menu for each group and guest.

In addition to each luxury estate, there is a wide range of shared areas on the island for all guests to access and enjoy, including several dining pavilions. The recreation area on the island's eastern side is where guests can take advantage of a range of all-inclusive activities based around the Beach House, infinity pool and bar, tennis pavilion, and watersports center.

The Beach House sits at the heart of the recreation area, with direct access to a stunning sandy beach. Downstairs from the tennis pavilion is a gym with the latest Peloton bikes and a wellness area. The watersports center offers kite surfing, paddle boarding, Hobie cat sailing, water skiing, snorkeling, and scuba diving with sea turtles, plus there are hiking and mountain biking trails all over the island to explore.



Rates at Moskito Island start at $17,500 per night based on a four-night minimum stay. To book, visit Moskito Island's website.