TripSavvy Travel News The Return of UberPool? Uber Will Revive Shared Rides Under a New Name UberX Share has launched in nine cities with more to come this summer By Jalyn Robinson Jalyn Robinson Editorial Assistant LinkedIn Twitter Pace University Jalyn joined TripSavvy in September of 2021 as an editorial assistant. She graduated from Pace University in May of 2018 with a bachelor's degree in English, cum laude, with a writing concentration. She has contributed work to Westchester Magazine and Spire&Co., a former online magazine. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Updated on 06/21/22 Share Pin Email Courtesy of Uber After a long hiatus due to COVID safety concerns, Uber is finally bringing back shared ride services under a new name, but with similar features. UberX Share has officially launched in nine US cities—New York City, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Indianapolis, Portland, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego. With this new service, passengers can be paired up with co-riders, with a discount on their total fare. Uber will only pair riders who are headed in the same direction to cut down on unnecessary travel time. The brand's goal is to get passengers to their destinations no more than eight minutes after a standard UberX ride. If a passenger ends up with no co-rider (which is possible), there will still be an up-front discount on the ride fare, although it will vary in amount. UberX Share is a redesign of UberPool, which, while popular, was not without faults: travel times soared for passengers, and drivers reported making less money per passenger on shared rides. This revamping came about "after months of listening to driver and rider feedback, redesigning, testing, and troubleshooting through various pilots around the globe," said Andrew Macdonald, SVP of Mobility and Business Operations. The debut of this service comes at a time when gas prices are surging, leaving people with limited travel options all across the U.S. "Our pooling product has long been a rider favorite, from the spontaneous singalongs to meeting new friends and other fun chance encounters," says Macdonald. We believe UberX Share, and the improvements we've made for drivers and riders, will make it better than ever." Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Uber Newsroom. "UberX Share." June 21, 2022. Vice. "Why Everyone Hates UberPool." May 23, 2016. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit