Resorts World Las Vegas, the Strip's Newest Hotel, Is Full of Superlatives

Vegas is a destination where going big and bold is expected. The city’s latest hotel opening—Resorts World Las Vegas—is consistent with that mantra. Located on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip on Las Vegas Boulevard, the 3,500-room resort opened to guests on June 24 as the Strip’s first newly built resort in a decade. It’s also the world’s largest Hilton property to date and the first time the Hilton brand features three properties in one complex.

Each hotel within the $4.3 billion property provides a unique guest experience. Crockfords Las Vegas (one of five properties worldwide under LXR Hotels & Resorts, with 236 rooms) is the most luxurious option, greeting you in the lobby with a soaring, glittery chandelier and vaulted ceilings; Las Vegas Hilton (1,774 rooms) is designed to feel like residential living; and Conrad Las Vegas (1,496 rooms, and the brand’s largest); is swank and sleek, thanks to KNA Designs’ selections of chinoiserie wallpaper and Chinese-porcelain motif carpet. Guests have access to dining and entertainment at all three, plus a wide variety of other attractions and things to do on site, the most noteworthy of which we've called out here.

Courtesy of Resorts World Las Vegas

Courtesy of Resorts World Las Vegas

Courtesy of Resorts World Las Vegas

The Pools

Resorts World Las Vegas offers seven pools in one 5.5-acre deck, the largest pool deck in the city. And one of the seven is the Strip’s only infinity-edge pool, dubbed the VIP Pool, which flaunts cabanas and daybeds for maximum chill time.

Entertainment & Nightlife

This complex boasts plenty of entertainment and glitz. (Take, for example, the 200,000 square feet of LED displays on property.) For starters, guests can gamble at the 117,000-square-foot casino, comprising a dedicated poker room, 30 poker tables, 117 table games and 1,400 slot machines. Those in mood for a show will enjoy the 5,000-seat concert venue, which already has performances booked through February, including Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood. (View the upcoming schedule here.) And you’ll also have the option to go out dancing both day and night—Resorts World Las Vegas’ partnership with Zouk Group, an entertainment company in Singapore, brings Ayu Dayclub and Zouk Nightclub, with resident DJ performances.

Food & Drink

Craving Shandong-style dumplings? Jelly-filled donuts? Vegan or boozy ice cream? How about meat cooked on a Japanese-style teppanyaki grill? You’d have to stay for two weeks to try all 40 restaurants. And, of course, there’s a buffet, at The Kitchen. Drinks run the gamut, from innovative mixology at Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den to Japanese beer at Nori Bar. There’s even a bubble-tea shop, an outpost of Taiwan’s famed Tiger Sugar.

Once you’ve made the tough decision of what to eat, you can get the food delivered right to you. Resorts World Las Vegas is the first resort to partner with Grubhub, allowing you to order from any of the restaurants and bars through a special Grubhub app that charges to your room.

Leisure & Wellness

Many a trip to Las Vegas is centered around nightlife, entertainment, and the culinary scene, but if you’re still looking for other ways to spend your days, Resorts World Las Vegas doesn’t fall short. Here are more highlights and things to do within the complex.

Check out Conrad Las Vegas’ art. Hosting a curated art collection, including in the guest rooms, the property’s eye-popping works include pieces by Marlies Plank (underwater photographs), Xu DeQi (Chinese pop art), and David Spriggs (3D installations) as well as Tracie Cheng, whose dreamy art is also at Marina Bay Sands Singapore, and SOFTlab’s Michael Szivos (light installation).

Hosting a curated art collection, including in the guest rooms, the property’s eye-popping works include pieces by Marlies Plank (underwater photographs), Xu DeQi (Chinese pop art), and David Spriggs (3D installations) as well as Tracie Cheng, whose dreamy art is also at Marina Bay Sands Singapore, and SOFTlab’s Michael Szivos (light installation). Shop until you drop. The District, boasting 70,000 square feet of retail space, spans two levels, and features fashion and accessory labels like Judith Leiber, Fred Segal, Pepper, and Hervé Léger. Or take your shopping day to Wally’s Wine & Spirits, a SoCal wine shop that’s opening a location on premises; it also spans two stories, and includes a gourmet-foods market for on-the-go wine-and-cheese pairing.

The District, boasting 70,000 square feet of retail space, spans two levels, and features fashion and accessory labels like Judith Leiber, Fred Segal, Pepper, and Hervé Léger. Or take your shopping day to Wally’s Wine & Spirits, a SoCal wine shop that’s opening a location on premises; it also spans two stories, and includes a gourmet-foods market for on-the-go wine-and-cheese pairing. Get pampered at the 27,000-square-foot spa. Opening this fall, more details will be available as the summer goes on but one thing’s for sure: you’ll want to block out at least a half day for a spa visit.

Rates at Resorts World Las Vegas start at $129 per night plus $45 daily resort fee. To book a room, visit the hotel’s website.