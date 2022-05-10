Rent a Backyard of Your Own in NYC This Summer at Pier 17

Memorial Day is fast approaching, and in New York City, that means one thing: rooftop season is in full swing. After months of cold and clouds, New Yorkers are flocking to green spaces and rooftops around the city, but The Greens on The Rooftop at Pier 17 is especially popular thanks to the return of its coveted mini lawns. These waterfront squares of greenery opened on May 1 and let up to eight guests relax in privacy.

Each of the 32 lawns is a respectable 100 square feet, with a large umbrella, lounge chairs, a love seat, and unparalleled views of the Brooklyn Bridge. And while you can order a variety of small bites and drinks like spritzes to your seats, when your two hours of relaxing on the lawn are over, extend your outdoor time at the full-service restaurant and bar set up on two nearby patios. The menu has upscale takes on familiar favorites like sesame-crusted chicken tenders or crab cakes with sugar snap pea remoulade and pea shoots.

The Patrón Patio is a brand new addition to the Greens this year. The walk-up bar shares the same impressive views of the Brooklyn Bridge and offers light Mexican fare that pairs perfectly with the variety of exclusive Patrón cocktails.

Courtesy of Howard Hughes Corp.

The Greens also has a slate of fun events planned for the summer, with the next being a music festival on May 28 hosted by Project 91 with a slate of DJs spinning until 10 p.m.

Since the Greens is a temporary venue only open between Pier 17 Summer Concert shows, availability is limited, and reservations are open just a month in advance. While walk-ins are accepted, reservations for the restaurant and mini lawns are highly recommended, and they can be made online at the Pier 17 website.

A mini lawn reservation starts at $25 Mondays through Wednesdays and at $50 Thursdays through Sundays. If you plan to be a regular at lawns this summer, you can snag a multi-visit pass for discounted admission.

