For the past few years, charming Italian villages have been offering up rustic homes to investors for just $1 in hopes of luring new life to their rapidly emptying streets. But two towns are now attempting a different approach—they're targeting remote workers. The village of Santa Fiora in Tuscany and the town of Rieti in Lazio are both offering financial incentives in the form of rent discounts for teleworkers willing to move there.

Santa Fiora—a quiet, remote village with a population of just 2,500—will pay up to 200 euros or 50 percent of rent for a period of two to six months. Given that the average rent is 300 to 500 euros per month, that's a pretty great deal. Remote workers will need to apply for the program and prove their telework status (don't think you'll get away with a free vacation!). If approved, the government of Santa Fiora will reimburse remote workers monthly after they've paid the full rent. (FWIW, the village just upgraded its internet infrastructure, so you'll be set on that front!)

Rieti's program is similar but requires a minimum stay of three months and can be extended beyond six months. The town, however, differs vastly from Santa Fiora—it's just over an hour outside of Rome, and it has 50,000 inhabitants. Its remote worker rental incentive program does extend to the surrounding countryside, though, so you can still get all your bucolic vibes.

Both municipalities hope that these programs will convert some visitors into residents, drawing them in with the decidedly slower pace of life. Santa Fiora is incentivizing such permanence by offering a 30,000 euro bonus to anyone who opens a hotel, hostel, or B&B in town—and a 1,500 euro bonus if they become residents and have a child. (That's 1,500 euros per child, actually.)

If you have the flexibility to work remotely for the foreseeable future and you're itching to move to Italy, you can learn more about Santa Fiora's program here and Riete's program here.