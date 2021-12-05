Travel News Travel Tips These Picturesque Italian Towns Will Pay Remote Workers to Live There Pack your bags right now Written by Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Stefanie Waldek Updated 05/12/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 05/12/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Twitter Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email StevanZZ / Getty Images For the past few years, charming Italian villages have been offering up rustic homes to investors for just $1 in hopes of luring new life to their rapidly emptying streets. But two towns are now attempting a different approach—they're targeting remote workers. The village of Santa Fiora in Tuscany and the town of Rieti in Lazio are both offering financial incentives in the form of rent discounts for teleworkers willing to move there. Santa Fiora—a quiet, remote village with a population of just 2,500—will pay up to 200 euros or 50 percent of rent for a period of two to six months. Given that the average rent is 300 to 500 euros per month, that's a pretty great deal. Remote workers will need to apply for the program and prove their telework status (don't think you'll get away with a free vacation!). If approved, the government of Santa Fiora will reimburse remote workers monthly after they've paid the full rent. (FWIW, the village just upgraded its internet infrastructure, so you'll be set on that front!) Rieti's program is similar but requires a minimum stay of three months and can be extended beyond six months. The town, however, differs vastly from Santa Fiora—it's just over an hour outside of Rome, and it has 50,000 inhabitants. Its remote worker rental incentive program does extend to the surrounding countryside, though, so you can still get all your bucolic vibes. Both municipalities hope that these programs will convert some visitors into residents, drawing them in with the decidedly slower pace of life. Santa Fiora is incentivizing such permanence by offering a 30,000 euro bonus to anyone who opens a hotel, hostel, or B&B in town—and a 1,500 euro bonus if they become residents and have a child. (That's 1,500 euros per child, actually.) If you have the flexibility to work remotely for the foreseeable future and you're itching to move to Italy, you can learn more about Santa Fiora's program here and Riete's program here. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Business Insider. "The Truth Behind Italy's $1 Abandoned Homes for Sale." August 4, 2020 Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit These US Destinations Will Pay Remote Workers to Move There Bike Travel Is Surging Around the World. Will It Last? These Countries Are Inviting US Citizens to Live and Work Remotely 13 Budget Guesthouses and Backpacker Hostels in Old Manali What Is Overtourism—And Why We Should Be Talking About It The Ultimate Itinerary for a European-Inspired Solo Trip Around the U.S. Where to Go in 2021: 10 Future Trips You Can Start Planning Now The 25 Best Things to Do in Los Angeles 13 Things to Do on Gozo, Malta's Sister Island California’s Cleveland National Forest: The Complete Guide How to Visit the Colorful Island of Burano, Italy Do You Need a Visa for Your Trip to Italy? The Top 19 Things to Do in Nairobi, Kenya The 8 Best Scooter Sharing Companies of 2021 Lake Como Guide: Planning Your Trip Do You Need a Visa to Visit Finland?