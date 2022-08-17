This New $112,888 Private Jet Journey Will Take You Around the Americas

Ever dream of traveling like a Kardashian? A new excursion from Remote Lands will have you tempted to book that bucket list vacation—for a pretty penny.

Remote Lands, a luxury tour operator based in New York and Bangkok, is adding a whirlwind five-country tour to its roster of small-group private jet trips. Running from Jan. 21 through Feb. 4, 2023, 'Adventures in the Americas' will invite 14 elite travelers aboard a Global Express 6000 jet, which will fly them around the U.S., Bermuda, Turks and Caicos, Dominican Republic, and Mexico in 14 nights. Adding to what is already promised to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, travelers will also get to stay at Aman Resorts throughout their trip, with each location just as luxurious as the next.

Courtesy of Remote Lands

Starting in New York City, travelers will have two nights to explore the Big Apple, with options to visit the Museum of Modern Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as well as sign up for a private helicopter tour of the city. Of course, you would be excused for wanting to spend your entire time in the newly opened Aman New York. Situated in Manhattan's iconic Crown Building, the 83-suite hotel boasts many luxurious amenities, including a heated swimming pool overlooking Central Park and a three-story spa featuring two bathhouses, a Moroccan hammam, and a Russian-style banya.

You'll then have a quick pit stop in Bermuda, where you can see some of the Caribbean island's famous pink-sand beaches and wander around the UNESCO World Heritage Site of St. George Old Town before checking in at Amanyara in Turks and Caicos. Throughout your time here, you can learn about the island's coastal ecology and iguana sanctuary on a kayak eco-tour, sip cocktails with a marine biologist, and hop between land- and sea-based activities like snorkeling and Hobie cat sailing.

From there, you'll make your way to the Dominican Republic. When you're not posting up at the Amanera—which is surrounded by jungle and overlooks the pristine Playa Grande Beach—you can get lost in Santo Domingo and Puerto Plato, sign up for a private rum and cigar class with Arturo Fuente, and learn how to make ceviche with a local chef.

Courtesy of AMAN

A day trip to Chichén Itzá is then followed by two nights at Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah (a Kardashian favorite), where travelers will have the option to go via ferrata climbing at the resort's on-property rock climbing site, take a three-hour canyon hike with a Navajo guide, explore ancient petroglyphs, embark on a hot balloon ride, and take a helicopter tour over the Grand Canyon.

More outdoor activities abound in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. With Amangani as the base, adventure seekers can go snowshoeing in Grand Teton National Park, take a private tour of Yellowstone National Park, and try dog sledding or heli-skiing.

Courtesy of AMAN

"My favorite itineraries include lots of scenic and cultural diversity, which 'Adventures in the Americas' has in abundance across five different countries," said Catherine Heald, CEO and co-founder of Remote Lands, in a statement. "We visit tropical islands, snowcapped mountains, remote deserts, big cities, charming villages, UNESCO World Heritage sites and great natural wonders of the world aboard a gorgeous private jet."



As to be expected, a trip like this doesn't come cheap—it will run $112,888 a person, with an additional supplement for solo travelers, but considering that rooms at the Aman New York start at $3,200 a night, you'll undoubtedly get your money's worth.