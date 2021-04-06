Glam Up Your Outdoor Dining With REI Co-Op and West Elm's New Collection

With more and more Americans hitting the road and exploring the great outdoors, the need for actual outdoor gear has certainly increased. Just in time for the summer days, two well-known brands have joined forces to create the dream collab that adds major style points to any camping, picnic, or outdoor dining experience.

Today, REI Co-op and West Elm released their second collaboration. The first, released back in May 2020, featured a 35-piece collection of foldable chairs, pillows, a portable shelter, and more that highlighted the brand’s outdoor and home aesthetics, respectively.

The collection is a bit smaller with just 10 pieces this go-round, but these items are absolute perfection for anyone who’s a hardcore camper, a pampered glamper, or a person who enjoys a good picnic.



“West Elm brings a modern aesthetic, and REI brings outdoor expertise,” Isabelle Portilla, REI Co-op divisional vice president of strategy and design, said in a statement. “As more people turn to the outdoors to reconnect with friends and family, we recognize the importance of offering products to help them elevate their experience and bring the comforts of home outside.”

Though West Elm isn’t always synonymous with affordable, the collection starts at just $15 and tops out at $150.

REI Co-op + West Elm

The most expensive piece might also be the most useful on sunny or rainy days. The Outward Day Shelter weighs just 5 pounds when packed but erects to cover 81 square feet. The material is waterproof, and the adjustable poles take the height from 79 to 98 inches. The entire set comes with six stakes, guylines, and a case.

The Dining Table is a little heavier, 20 pounds, but it’s made of sturdy steel and aluminum and measures 48 x 28.75 x 26.75 inches, and seats four. The heat-resistant top is handy for any meal prep. The frame folds easily, and the tabletop slats roll up and can be stored in the carry case with a convenient strap.

And of course, who wants to sit on the uncomfortable ground? The collection’s Rope Chair is just under $70 and has a “climbing-inspired” look with two color options, Petrol (green) or Dark Horseradish (yellow). There’s a handle for easy carrying, and the small chair has a 250-pound weight limit capacity.

REI Co-op + West Elm

Rounding out the collection is a few smaller pieces like an insulated picnic bag, water-resistant pillows, collapsible stools, and 32-ounce water bottles. The complete collection can be found online.

And if that’s not enough, on June 13, the brands are hosting a virtual music event, the Tiny Picnic Festival. In addition to music, there’ll be tips to pack a picnic, recipes, and even a chance to win products from the collection.