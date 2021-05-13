Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

REI Co-op is an outdoor adventurer’s playground. Whether you’re preparing for a months-long thru-hike or gearing up for a weekend of adventuring, this is the place to go.

Once a year, the cooperative hosts an Anniversary Sale to celebrate and reward its 20 million members. It’s the best time to snag discounts on hiking, backpacking, running, climbing, traveling, and other outdoor gear.

What is the REI Anniversary Sale?

It’s REI’s biggest sale of the year, to celebrate its growing member base and its founding in 1938. Members can shop sales between 10 and 50 percent both in stores and online.

The other annual sales happen during Labor Day, right before Thanksgiving, and in March.

“One of REI’s sayings is a life spent outdoors is a life well-lived,” says Tyler Phillips, a Denver-based outdoor guide and a former employee of the REI outdoor school. “I see the Anniversary Sale as the co-op’s attempt to lower the barrier of entry so that people from diverse backgrounds can get a taste of that idea.”

When is the REI Anniversary Sale?

This year's sale starts May 21 and runs through May 31, 2021. This sale usually happens annually around the end of spring. In 2020, the sale lasted 10 days, starting Friday, May 15, ending Monday, May 25.

Do You Need to Be an REI Member to Shop the Sale?

You don't have to be an REI member to take advantage of the Anniversary sale deals, but you do get added discounts as a member. REI memberships are the gifts that keep on giving. We recommend getting one before the REI Anniversary Sale. Memberships cost a one-time fee of $20, but they pay themselves off over time thanks to the numerous perks. With every purchase, you receive 10 percent back toward your Member Dividend, which you can redeem every year for more gear. They also unlock members-only Garage Sales, coupons and discounts, and special pricing.

A member for nearly 15 years, Phillips shops there so often that he’s memorized his member number by now. His best purchase during one of the Anniversary Sales was an REI brand two-person backpacking tent. “That tent has taken me to some incredible places like Zion, Mt. Rainier, and Ecuador. I haven’t even patched it; it’s in great condition.”

What's on Sale During the REI Anniversary Sale?

Last year the deals were as steep at 50 percent off select items, and this year's promises to be just as big. Discounted categories in 2020 included apparel, kayak and paddling items, bikes, car racks, electronics, and tents.

What Can I Shop for Now on Sale?

While the specific items for REI's Anniversary Sale have yet to be announced, here are some items that are currently on sale to get you started.