Travel News Tech & Gear What You Need to Know About the REI Anniversary Sale Snag great discounts on hiking, climbing, traveling, and other outdoor gear Written by Amelia Arvesen Amelia Arvesen is a writer specializing in recreation, travel, business, lifestyle, and interior design. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Amelia Arvesen Updated 05/13/21 Share Pin Email Courtesy of REI Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. REI Co-op is an outdoor adventurer’s playground. Whether you’re preparing for a months-long thru-hike or gearing up for a weekend of adventuring, this is the place to go. Once a year, the cooperative hosts an Anniversary Sale to celebrate and reward its 20 million members. It’s the best time to snag discounts on hiking, backpacking, running, climbing, traveling, and other outdoor gear. What is the REI Anniversary Sale? It’s REI’s biggest sale of the year, to celebrate its growing member base and its founding in 1938. Members can shop sales between 10 and 50 percent both in stores and online. The other annual sales happen during Labor Day, right before Thanksgiving, and in March. “One of REI’s sayings is a life spent outdoors is a life well-lived,” says Tyler Phillips, a Denver-based outdoor guide and a former employee of the REI outdoor school. “I see the Anniversary Sale as the co-op’s attempt to lower the barrier of entry so that people from diverse backgrounds can get a taste of that idea.” When is the REI Anniversary Sale? This year's sale starts May 21 and runs through May 31, 2021. This sale usually happens annually around the end of spring. In 2020, the sale lasted 10 days, starting Friday, May 15, ending Monday, May 25. Do You Need to Be an REI Member to Shop the Sale? You don't have to be an REI member to take advantage of the Anniversary sale deals, but you do get added discounts as a member. REI memberships are the gifts that keep on giving. We recommend getting one before the REI Anniversary Sale. Memberships cost a one-time fee of $20, but they pay themselves off over time thanks to the numerous perks. With every purchase, you receive 10 percent back toward your Member Dividend, which you can redeem every year for more gear. They also unlock members-only Garage Sales, coupons and discounts, and special pricing. A member for nearly 15 years, Phillips shops there so often that he’s memorized his member number by now. His best purchase during one of the Anniversary Sales was an REI brand two-person backpacking tent. “That tent has taken me to some incredible places like Zion, Mt. Rainier, and Ecuador. I haven’t even patched it; it’s in great condition.” What's on Sale During the REI Anniversary Sale? Last year the deals were as steep at 50 percent off select items, and this year's promises to be just as big. Discounted categories in 2020 included apparel, kayak and paddling items, bikes, car racks, electronics, and tents. What Can I Shop for Now on Sale? While the specific items for REI's Anniversary Sale have yet to be announced, here are some items that are currently on sale to get you started. Our Top Picks 01 of 10 NRS Purest Travel Duffel Bag Courtesy of REI Buy on REI Normally $140, Now $105 With 60 liters of storage, you could be the Mary Poppins of outdoor gear with this duffel bag. Handles double as backpack straps, and the 300-denier polyester exterior is everything-proof. 02 of 10 Kelty Cosmic Down Sleeping Bag Courtesy of REI Buy on REI Normally $250, Now $185 This three-season down sleeping bag will keep you warm even as temperatures drop below freezing. Its draft collar and comfortable hood keep you toasty all night, and the two-way zipper allows for easy access. 03 of 10 Starboard River Inflatable Paddle Board Courtesy of REI Buy on REI Normally $1,400, Now $1,119 You’ll want to spend all your time on the water with this almost 11-foot inflatable paddle board from Starboard. It’s stable and sturdy for even the greenest of paddleboarders. The 9 Best Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards of 2021 04 of 10 Patagonia Insulated Snowbelle Jacket Courtesy of Backcountry Buy on REI Normally $329, Now $164 It’s never too early to start dreaming of the next winter season. Patagonia’s Snowbelle Jacket is a must-wear in the backcountry or at the resort, with durable water repellent coating and plenty of pockets. Continue to 5 of 10 below. 05 of 10 MSR Hubba Tour Two-Person Tent Courtesy of REI Buy on REI Normally $650, Now $426 This tent is one of MSR’s best sellers. A spacious vestibule keeps your gear stashed overnight, and watertight seams and waterproof coatings keep you dry in all weather conditions. The 8 Best Beach Tents of 2021 06 of 10 To-Go Ware Classic Bamboo Utensil Set Courtesy of REI Buy on REI Normally $15, Now $10 As long as you have one of these sets, you’ll never rely on plastic utensils again. The chopsticks, spoon, fork, and knife are perfect for backpacking trips or everyday life. The 10 Best Backpacking Cookware Sets of 2021 07 of 10 Garmin Forerunner 945 GPS Watch Courtesy of REI Buy on REI Normally $600, Now $550 Track every run, paddle, bike, and swim with this fully capable watch from Garmin. Monitor the altitude and atmospheric pressure, and evaluate your performance with this data-packed device. 08 of 10 REI Co-op Kingdom Lounge Chair Courtesy of REI Buy on REI Normally $70, Now $52 Kick back at camp as soon as you park. Easily unfold its robust steel frame, and store your drink and other goodies in the included organizer caddy. The 11 Best Beach Chairs of 2021 Continue to 9 of 10 below. 09 of 10 Igloo Mission Cooler Courtesy of REI Buy on REI Normally $250, Now $187 Keep all your perishables and drinks cold in this giant cooler—it holds 124-quarts—for up to eight days. Handles on either side make it easy to carry with a friend, and a drain has fast and slow-release speeds. The 8 Best Small Coolers 10 of 10 Mammut Trion Men’s Pack Courtesy of REI Buy on REI Normally $350, Now $262 Whether you’re hauling gear to the crag or on a multi-day hike, this backpack can fit it all. Two-layer padding on the hips reduces rub, and the back system can be adjusted to any height. Looking for more sales? We've pulled together all our top deals stories below: The Best Travel Memorial Day Deals The Best Board Game Deals The Best Luggage Deals Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! 