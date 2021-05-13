What You Need to Know About the REI Anniversary Sale

Snag great discounts on hiking, climbing, traveling, and other outdoor gear

Updated 05/13/21

REI Co-op is an outdoor adventurer’s playground. Whether you’re preparing for a months-long thru-hike or gearing up for a weekend of adventuring, this is the place to go. 

Once a year, the cooperative hosts an Anniversary Sale to celebrate and reward its 20 million members. It’s the best time to snag discounts on hiking, backpacking, running, climbing, traveling, and other outdoor gear.

What is the REI Anniversary Sale?

It’s REI’s biggest sale of the year, to celebrate its growing member base and its founding in 1938. Members can shop sales between 10 and 50 percent both in stores and online.

The other annual sales happen during Labor Day, right before Thanksgiving, and in March.

“One of REI’s sayings is a life spent outdoors is a life well-lived,” says Tyler Phillips, a Denver-based outdoor guide and a former employee of the REI outdoor school. “I see the Anniversary Sale as the co-op’s attempt to lower the barrier of entry so that people from diverse backgrounds can get a taste of that idea.”

When is the REI Anniversary Sale?

This year's sale starts May 21 and runs through May 31, 2021. This sale usually happens annually around the end of spring. In 2020, the sale lasted 10 days, starting Friday, May 15, ending Monday, May 25.

Do You Need to Be an REI Member to Shop the Sale?

You don't have to be an REI member to take advantage of the Anniversary sale deals, but you do get added discounts as a member. REI memberships are the gifts that keep on giving. We recommend getting one before the REI Anniversary Sale. Memberships cost a one-time fee of $20, but they pay themselves off over time thanks to the numerous perks. With every purchase, you receive 10 percent back toward your Member Dividend, which you can redeem every year for more gear. They also unlock members-only Garage Sales, coupons and discounts, and special pricing.

A member for nearly 15 years, Phillips shops there so often that he’s memorized his member number by now. His best purchase during one of the Anniversary Sales was an REI brand two-person backpacking tent. “That tent has taken me to some incredible places like Zion, Mt. Rainier, and Ecuador. I haven’t even patched it; it’s in great condition.”

What's on Sale During the REI Anniversary Sale? 

Last year the deals were as steep at 50 percent off select items, and this year's promises to be just as big. Discounted categories in 2020 included apparel, kayak and paddling items, bikes, car racks, electronics, and tents.

What Can I Shop for Now on Sale?

While the specific items for REI's Anniversary Sale have yet to be announced, here are some items that are currently on sale to get you started.

NRS Purest Travel Duffel Bag

NRS 60L Travel Duffel Bag

Courtesy of REI

Normally $140, Now $105

With 60 liters of storage, you could be the Mary Poppins of outdoor gear with this duffel bag. Handles double as backpack straps, and the 300-denier polyester exterior is everything-proof.

Kelty Cosmic Down Sleeping Bag

Kelty Down Sleeping Bag

Courtesy of REI

Normally $250, Now $185

This three-season down sleeping bag will keep you warm even as temperatures drop below freezing. Its draft collar and comfortable hood keep you toasty all night, and the two-way zipper allows for easy access.

Starboard River Inflatable Paddle Board

Starboard Inflatable Paddle Board

Courtesy of REI

Normally $1,400, Now $1,119

You’ll want to spend all your time on the water with this almost 11-foot inflatable paddle board from Starboard. It’s stable and sturdy for even the greenest of paddleboarders.

Patagonia Insulated Snowbelle Jacket

Patagonia Insulated Jacket

Courtesy of Backcountry

Normally $329, Now $164

It’s never too early to start dreaming of the next winter season. Patagonia’s Snowbelle Jacket is a must-wear in the backcountry or at the resort, with durable water repellent coating and plenty of pockets.

MSR Hubba Tour Two-Person Tent

MSR 2-Person Tent

Courtesy of REI

Normally $650, Now $426

This tent is one of MSR’s best sellers. A spacious vestibule keeps your gear stashed overnight, and watertight seams and waterproof coatings keep you dry in all weather conditions.

To-Go Ware Classic Bamboo Utensil Set

To-Go Ware Classic Bamboo Utensil Set

Courtesy of REI

 Normally $15, Now $10

As long as you have one of these sets, you’ll never rely on plastic utensils again. The chopsticks, spoon, fork, and knife are perfect for backpacking trips or everyday life.

Garmin Forerunner 945 GPS Watch

Garmin Forerunner 945 GPS Watch

Courtesy of REI

Normally $600, Now $550

Track every run, paddle, bike, and swim with this fully capable watch from Garmin. Monitor the altitude and atmospheric pressure, and evaluate your performance with this data-packed device.

REI Co-op Kingdom Lounge Chair

REI Co-op Kingdom Lounge Chair

Courtesy of REI

Normally $70, Now $52

Kick back at camp as soon as you park. Easily unfold its robust steel frame, and store your drink and other goodies in the included organizer caddy.

Igloo Mission Cooler

Igloo Mission Cooler

Courtesy of REI

Normally $250, Now $187

Keep all your perishables and drinks cold in this giant cooler—it holds 124-quarts—for up to eight days. Handles on either side make it easy to carry with a friend, and a drain has fast and slow-release speeds.

Mammut Trion Men’s Pack

Mammut Men’s 50L Pack

Courtesy of REI

Normally $350, Now $262

Whether you’re hauling gear to the crag or on a multi-day hike, this backpack can fit it all. Two-layer padding on the hips reduces rub, and the back system can be adjusted to any height.

