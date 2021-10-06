Travel News Air Travel There's a (Another) Brand New Airline in the U.S. Here's What You Need to Know Aha! calls itself an "airline-hotel-adventure leisure brand" By Stefanie Waldek Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara on 10/06/21 Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. TripSavvy's fact-checking on 10/06/21 Share Pin Email Courtesy of Aha! With many travelers ready to hit the skies, several new airlines are making their debut in the United States, from Avelo to Breeze. The next to take off is aha!, a regional airline run by ExpressJet that will connect Reno, Nevada, and the greater Tahoe region with 20 or so cities across the West. Aha! 's name is an acronym for "airline-hotel-adventure" brand, as the leisure company plans to sell travel packages that combine travel, accommodation, and activities. "The Reno-Tahoe region offers travelers a wide range of fun and unique experiences," Head of ExpressJet's aha! business unit Tim Sieber said in a statement. "With the time savings of nonstop flights and packages with great deals at a curated collection of the best hotels and gaming resorts in the region coming soon, we're giving travelers everything they need to customize their own great, short vacation." The airline will be hubbed at Reno-Tahoe International Airport (REN) and fly 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 jets to the following cities to start, with rolling launch dates between Oct. 24 and Nov. 10: Pasco/Tri-Cities, Wash.Bakersfield, Calif.Medford/Ashland, Ore.Eugene/Springfield, Ore.Ontario, Calif.Redmond/Bend, Ore.Eureka/Arcata, Calif.Fresno/Yosemite, Calif. Then over the next few months, aha! will expand to more than 20 cities total. "As ExpressJet began developing post-COVID flying opportunities that fit our history of serving smaller communities with regional aircraft, we realized that the old adage of 'getting there is half the fun' has become 'just getting there burns up half the vacation,'" ExpressJet's CEO Subodh Karnik said in a statement. "With so many under-served communities and the allure of Reno-Tahoe, the aha! brand model practically leapt at us." Aha! 's prices are low—flights start at $49 each way during the airline's launch period—but passengers will have to pay $30 per bag for carry-on and checked luggage (they can fly with one personal item for free). Still, for direct Reno-Tahoe access from these smaller cities, the pricing is quite a steal. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The 14 Cheapest Airlines in North and South America Driving in Boston: What You Need to Know 54 Places for a Weekend Getaway in California Tips for Driving in Canada: What You Need to Know Air Travel Is Back—Here's What You Need to Know About Flying This Summer 20 Solo Trips in 2020: I Traveled Solo During COVID-19 Tips for Renting a Car in Cancun and Riviera Maya Tips for Driving in Los Angeles Your Complete Guide to Driving in Paraguay I Flew America's Brand New Low-Cost Airline. Here's What It's Like 10 Years of Travel: Where It’s Been, and Where It's Going 50 States, 50 Staycations: The Best Staycation in Every State 332 Travel-Related Black Friday Deals You Need to Know About The Best Small Town in Each US State How to Plan an Awesome Family Vacation on a Budget Where to Go in 2019