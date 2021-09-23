Travel News Cruises This Is What an $11,000 per Night Cruise Ship Suite Looks Like There are nine types of marble in one of the bathrooms By Stefanie Waldek Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara on 09/23/21 Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. TripSavvy's fact-checking on 09/23/21 Share Pin Email Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas When it comes to cruising, sometimes it's worth splurging on a suite. But is it worth spending $11,000 a night? Well, that's a serious question for passengers on Regent Seven Seas Cruises' upcoming ship Seven Seas Grandeur. The luxurious ocean liner is scheduled to debut in November 2023, its pièce de résistance being the 4,443-square-foot Regent Suite, the third such accommodation in the fleet. And yes, it does cost $11,000 per night. Each Regent Suite has its own design scheme—on Seven Seas Grandeur, design firm Studio DADO imagined the space as the private home of an art collector. (Or perhaps their pied-à-terre...or pied-à-mer, as it were.) "We really envisioned the space as a gallery, where every piece of furniture, every finish material, every artwork has been painstakingly curated to make the space feel very inviting and welcoming," June Cuadra, Studio DADO's lead designer, said in a statement. Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas The Regent Suite has quite a range of amenities, ensuring that its guests never have to leave it during their sailing if they so choose. For starters, it accommodates six guests between a master suite and a guest room. There are also two and a half baths, including a master ensuite that features nine different types of marble. Moving into the "public" areas of the suite, there's a living room and dining room with a customized bar; a spa center with a sauna, a steam room, and a treatment room (guests receive unlimited complimentary services during their stay); and a 1,227 square-foot wraparound veranda with a private spa tub, plus an adjacent glass-enclosed parlor. If the guests want to dine "out," they have exclusive access to the ship's private dining room called The Study, accommodating up to 12 guests. Their butler can handle any needs that might arise—including in-suite caviar service. The opulence isn't limited to the ship, either. Guests in the Regent Suite are also treated to first-class flights and a personal driver in every port. If all this sounds like your ideal cruise vacation—and you have the budget for it—bookings are open now for Seven Seas Grandeur's inaugural season in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, plus two transatlantic sailings. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Disney's New Cruise Ship Is Setting Sail In June 2022—See Inside The 10 Best Bali Hotels of 2021 The 7 Best Monterey, California, Hotels of 2021 The 7 Best Tampa Bay Beachfront Hotels of 2021 Infinity Pools on a Cruise Ship? Norwegian's New Ship Class Is Brimming With Firsts The 8 Best Turks & Caicos Hotels The 7 Best Beachfront Hotels in Southern California in 2021 The 8 Best Miami Beachfront Hotels of 2021 I Hitched a Ride On a Cargo Ship to Scuba Dive in Remote South Pacific Islands The Best New York City Hotels Celebrity Cruises Just Unveiled Its Most Luxurious Ship to Date The 8 Best Cruises for Solo Travelers of 2021 The 8 Best Luxury Cruise Lines of 2021 Where to Go in 2021: 10 Future Trips You Can Start Planning Now 13 New Ocean Cruise Ships in 2018 The 8 Best Bahamas Cruises of 2021