This Is What an $11,000 per Night Cruise Ship Suite Looks Like

When it comes to cruising, sometimes it's worth splurging on a suite. But is it worth spending $11,000 a night? Well, that's a serious question for passengers on Regent Seven Seas Cruises' upcoming ship Seven Seas Grandeur.

The luxurious ocean liner is scheduled to debut in November 2023, its pièce de résistance being the 4,443-square-foot Regent Suite, the third such accommodation in the fleet. And yes, it does cost $11,000 per night.

Each Regent Suite has its own design scheme—on Seven Seas Grandeur, design firm Studio DADO imagined the space as the private home of an art collector. (Or perhaps their pied-à-terre...or pied-à-mer, as it were.)



"We really envisioned the space as a gallery, where every piece of furniture, every finish material, every artwork has been painstakingly curated to make the space feel very inviting and welcoming," June Cuadra, Studio DADO's lead designer, said in a statement.

Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas

Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas

Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas

The Regent Suite has quite a range of amenities, ensuring that its guests never have to leave it during their sailing if they so choose. For starters, it accommodates six guests between a master suite and a guest room. There are also two and a half baths, including a master ensuite that features nine different types of marble.

Moving into the "public" areas of the suite, there's a living room and dining room with a customized bar; a spa center with a sauna, a steam room, and a treatment room (guests receive unlimited complimentary services during their stay); and a 1,227 square-foot wraparound veranda with a private spa tub, plus an adjacent glass-enclosed parlor.

If the guests want to dine "out," they have exclusive access to the ship's private dining room called The Study, accommodating up to 12 guests. Their butler can handle any needs that might arise—including in-suite caviar service.

The opulence isn't limited to the ship, either. Guests in the Regent Suite are also treated to first-class flights and a personal driver in every port.

If all this sounds like your ideal cruise vacation—and you have the budget for it—bookings are open now for Seven Seas Grandeur's inaugural season in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, plus two transatlantic sailings.

