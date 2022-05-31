This 150-Night Cruise Stops at 97 Ports in 25 Different Countries

Can't get enough cruising? How about spending 150 nights sailing around the world?

Luxe cruise line Regent Seven Seas has unveiled its 2025 World Cruise, which will allow passengers to circumnavigate the globe on board the line's stylish Seven Seas Mariner. While the World Cruise, called "Away in Wonder," is nothing new for Regent, the 2025 sailing will be the line's longest-ever world cruise, spanning 150 nights and visiting 97 ports of call in 25 countries.

"We know that our guests are looking for extended travel in exotic destinations, which is why we are incredibly excited to unveil the longest World Cruise in our 30-year history," said Jason Montague, the president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, in a statement. "Over 150 nights, travelers will not only experience the highest standards of service, cuisine, and enrichment, plus enjoy a delightful array of luxury amenities, but they will also sail as far south as Antarctica, as far east as Asia, and as far north as Alaska, all in one single, epic voyage as they sail Away in Wonder."

The sailing will embark from Miami before ending in San Francisco, but not before covering 36,295 nautical miles and stopping in South America, the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Alaska along the way. Lest you think you're stuck on the ship the whole time, Regent offers 395 free shore excursions throughout the sailing, alongside 16 in-port overnight stays, giving guests a chance to explore destinations like Rio de Janeiro or Ho Chi Minh City more in-depth. The itinerary also includes stops at 48 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Suppose you're craving even more cruising at the end of your journey. In that case, you can add 18 nights from San Francisco to Miami, stopping in Costa Rica, Colombia, and other ports, plus a full transit of the Panama Canal.

The sailing will set you back $86,999 per person for a deluxe veranda suite, but life at sea with Regent is pretty swanky—the sailing includes first-class airfare, door-to-door luggage service, and unlimited laundry service on the ship. Like all Regent cruises, gourmet specialty restaurants on board the vessel, premium drinks, entertainment, and Wi-Fi are also included.

Guests can pre-register their interest in the sailing starting tomorrow, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, by calling 1-844-4REGENT (1-844-873-2381) or contacting a professional travel advisor. The voyage will officially go on sale on June 15.

