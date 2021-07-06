You Can Now Walk Among Giants With a Stroll on the Newly-Opened Redwood Sky Walk

Sequoia Park Zoo’s newest attraction gets visitors up, up, up-close, and personal with some of the zoo’s most famous residents. Suspended high above the forest floor, the new Redwood Sky Walk invites guests to experience a forest full of California Coastal Redwoods from a whole new POV.

If you were hoping to connect more with nature, consider this a calling. Featuring nine platforms and bridges stretching between the behemoth trees, the Redwood Sky Walk offers an immersive experience that’s hard to top—and unlike any other in the country. Guests who brave the suspended stroll are rewarded with spectacular bridge-eye-views where they can finally see the forest from the trees, as the saying goes.

It’s the ultimate self-guided forest bath—suspended halfway between the forest floor and treetop canopy, taking in the sights, sounds, and smells and being both aware and relaxed at the same time. After being grounded at home for months, this sure is one unique way to lift your spirits.

Courtesy of Sequoia Park Zoo

Scared of heights? Don’t worry; the bridges and platforms are wide, sturdy, made of durable non-slip surfaces, and feature four-foot-high walls with guardrails on both sides. The exception? The three bridges that make up the Sky Walk's 'adventure leg.' This area is 369 feet of bridges sporting mesh decking sides and a narrower 36-inch width. They're also more prone to swaying in the wind.

If your calves are already burning at the thought of climbing up to the first platform, you'll be delighted to learn the Sky Walk is stair-free thanks to the 360-foot Ascent Ramp that takes you right on up. From there, it’s smooth strolling along the nine bridges and sturdy platforms.

Yes, this new attraction is notably badass, but we especially love the fact that almost all of it is ADA accessible, allowing as many people as possible to reach such great heights. Yup, in addition to the Ascent Ramp, six of the nine platforms are ADA accessible. (The only part of the experience that is not fully accessible is the ‘adventure leg.’)

The Redwood Sky Walk’s official grand opening ceremonies and events took place over the June 4 weekend, and now the experience is officially open to the public. For more information and to keep up-to-date on any special events, visit the Redwood Sky Walk site.