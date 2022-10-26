You Could Visit Five Continents in Three Weeks As Ramada by Wyndham's New 'CEO'

If you’ve ever wanted to get paid to travel the world and eat, we've found the ultimate dream job for you: Ramada by Wyndham just announced its search for its first-ever Chief Eats Officer.

As part of the job, one lucky winner will fly around the globe on a three-week, five-continent mission to uncover the world's most delicious local eats and share them via Ramada by Wyndham’s blog and social media.

“Food is the key that opens the door to new cultures, which is what Ramada by Wyndham is all about, inspiring travelers while connecting them to new global experiences,” said Stephanie Kendrick, brand leader and VP of Operations, Ramada by Wyndham, in a statement. “Our lucky CEO will have the chance to fully immerse themselves in the best Ramada and its many destinations have to offer, all while bringing along a global audience to share in every moment of their life-enriching adventure.”

The ice cream on top of the cake? This is a paid position. The new, if temporary, C.E.O. will get a $150-a-day stipend while on the road, along with a $10,000 payday for three weeks of work. Along the way, Ramada by Wyndham will also take care of all flights and accommodation (in Ramada hotels, of course!), and even give the winner a year-long Wyndham Rewards Diamond level membership.

Think you’ve got the stomach and skills for the job? You’ve got until November 14, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET to submit your video application. Video submissions, which can be submitted via email or through a TikTok account, must be at least two minutes long, state your country of residence, and describe what makes you the best candidate for the job. Extra points for passion and creativity.

To get through the initial screening round, you’ll have to check off the eligibility requirements. All entrants must have strong written and spoken English skills, be an active and proficient social media user, and own a public social media.

While it should go without saying that all applicants should be food fanatics, a few of the other requirements include the ability to travel and work remotely on a deadline for three weeks during summer 2023, be vaccinated as per the requirements for the countries that the C.E.O. will visit, and be at least 21 years old with a valid passport. Only residents of Argentina, Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States will be considered.

Submitting through TikTok? Be sure to follow @RamadabyWyndham before tagging your video with #RamadaCEO and @RamadabyWyndam. If you’d rather e-mail your video, send it over to makemeceo@ramada.com, and don’t forget to include your social media handles in the body of the email.