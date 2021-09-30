Dubai's Newest Hotel Is an Over-the-Top Spectacle

Everything is bigger, brighter, and bolder in Dubai, and that includes its many extravagant hotels. The latest to debut in the Middle Eastern metropolis is Raffles The Palm Dubai, which opens on Oct. 1.

Located on the Palm Jumeirah Island, an artificial archipelago that's something of a hotel hotbed, the 389-room beach resort by the luxe Raffles hotel group (perhaps most famous for its original property, the 1887-opened Raffles Singapore) is palatial in scale, decor, and amenities.

The entry-level guest rooms on property, which come with 24-hour butler service, start at 657 square feet and go up to an astonishing 2,815 square feet. And that doesn't count the suites! For guests who want some extra room, those accommodations start at 1,076 square feet and top out at 8,073 square feet with the Raffles Royal Suite.

But that's not all—Raffles The Palm Dubai also has a collection of private four-bedroom villas on its grounds, ranging in size from 10,225 square feet to 11,302 square feet. Each has a private spa and swimming pool, and they share an exclusive beach for villa guests only.

Courtesy of Raffles

Courtesy of Raffles

Courtesy of Raffles

Decor-wise, the accommodations are as lavish as you'd expect from a Dubai luxury hotel. They glitter with gold and silver leaf, plus Swarovski chandeliers (there are more than 6,000 on property!), and feature such opulent materials as Portuguese marble and Francesco Molon furniture cared for by an in-house furniture master.

That level of sumptuousness isn't limited to the guest rooms. The amenities at Raffles The Palm Dubai are equally exquisite. Working from the outside in, the highlights of Raffles The Palm Dubai include its 1,640-foot private beach; its Cinq Mondes Spa with treatment rooms and suites, an indoor pool, two hammams, a fitness center, and a yoga studio; and seven international restaurants, including the SOLA jazz lounge and the Raffles Patisserie.

Dubai is open to Americans with negative PCR tests (taken within 72 hours before arrival), which is why Raffles The Palm Dubai is incentivizing travelers to book now. Anyone who makes a reservation before Nov. 30 will receive a free upgrade, breakfast for two, early check-in and late check-out, and a spa credit.

