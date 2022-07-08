Travel News Hotels The NYC Neighborhood That Inspired 'In The Heights' Is Getting a Boutique Hotel The Radio Hotel is Washington Heights' first full-service boutique hotel By Jalyn Robinson Jalyn Robinson Editorial Assistant LinkedIn Twitter Pace University Jalyn joined TripSavvy in September of 2021 as an editorial assistant. She graduated from Pace University in May of 2018 with a bachelor's degree in English, cum laude, with a writing concentration. She has contributed work to Westchester Magazine and Spire&Co., a former online magazine. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 07/08/22 Share Pin Email Courtesy of the Radio Hotel Washington Heights, a Hispanic New York City neighborhood made popular by the Tony-winning Broadway musical and 2021 film adaptation "In The Heights," is getting its first-ever, full-service boutique hotel. The Radio Hotel will open its doors on July 11, and it's set to become Washington Heights' most distinguishable landmark. Designed by the Rotterdam-based MVRDV, the hotel's colorful and stacked structure (reminiscent of Legos) is inspired by the exteriors of the neighborhood's many local shops and buildings. With 22 multi-colored stories at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and the George Washington Bridge, the building stands tall enough to be seen by the hoards of cars driving near the area—more than 50 million each year, according to developers. The 221-room hotel has standard room types, all boasting color-coordinated furniture with a minimalistic and fun style, including poppy monochromatic tiled bathrooms with walk-in rain showers. Courtesy of Radio Hotel Courtesy of Radio Hotel Courtesy of Radio Hotel Courtesy of Radio Hotel This space isn't just somewhere to rest your head after a long day, though. Richard Sandoval Hospitality, an internationally recognized Latin restaurant group, will launch the first U.S. location of the famous Dominican restaurant, Jalao. Named Jalao NYC, the restaurant will express the history and culture of the Dominican through its atmosphere and culinary delights. And with expansive retail and office space and a rooftop with expansive views of the Bronx, Manhattan, and the Harlem River, the hotel will offer plenty to do. In addition to plans to partner with local Washington Heights businesses and talent, there will even be an in-lobby radio studio where local Latinx entertainers and artists can sit for interviews. Studio rooms start at $195 per night and can be booked at Radio Hotel's website. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit