The NYC Neighborhood That Inspired 'In The Heights' Is Getting a Boutique Hotel

Washington Heights, a Hispanic New York City neighborhood made popular by the Tony-winning Broadway musical and 2021 film adaptation "In The Heights," is getting its first-ever, full-service boutique hotel.

The Radio Hotel will open its doors on July 11, and it's set to become Washington Heights' most distinguishable landmark. Designed by the Rotterdam-based MVRDV, the hotel's colorful and stacked structure (reminiscent of Legos) is inspired by the exteriors of the neighborhood's many local shops and buildings. With 22 multi-colored stories at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and the George Washington Bridge, the building stands tall enough to be seen by the hoards of cars driving near the area—more than 50 million each year, according to developers.

The 221-room hotel has standard room types, all boasting color-coordinated furniture with a minimalistic and fun style, including poppy monochromatic tiled bathrooms with walk-in rain showers.



Courtesy of Radio Hotel

Courtesy of Radio Hotel

Courtesy of Radio Hotel

Courtesy of Radio Hotel

This space isn't just somewhere to rest your head after a long day, though.

Richard Sandoval Hospitality, an internationally recognized Latin restaurant group, will launch the first U.S. location of the famous Dominican restaurant, Jalao. Named Jalao NYC, the restaurant will express the history and culture of the Dominican through its atmosphere and culinary delights.

And with expansive retail and office space and a rooftop with expansive views of the Bronx, Manhattan, and the Harlem River, the hotel will offer plenty to do. In addition to plans to partner with local Washington Heights businesses and talent, there will even be an in-lobby radio studio where local Latinx entertainers and artists can sit for interviews.

Studio rooms start at $195 per night and can be booked at Radio Hotel's website.

