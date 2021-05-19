Travel News Air Travel Quarantine-Free Flights to Italy Are Finally Here A European summer vacation is within grasp Written by Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Stefanie Waldek Updated 05/19/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 05/19/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Twitter Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Andrea Comi / Getty Images Last week, we wrote about the Italian towns paying digital nomads to live there. This week, we're writing about how you can actually get to Italy from the United States—without having to quarantine. As of May 16, Italy is finally welcoming non-essential travelers—in other words, vacationers—and isn't requiring any quarantine. But there's a catch. American travelers heading to the Mediterranean country must arrive on special "COVID-tested" flights currently offered by three airlines on the following routes. Alitalia: New York–Rome American Airlines: New York—Rome and New York—Milan Delta: New York—Rome, New York—Milan, and Atlanta—Rome Note that only some flights between these cities on these airlines are COVID-tested, so pay attention to your booking! If you arrive via any other flight, you'll be subject to quarantine. To take a COVID-free flight and enter Italy without restriction, passengers will have to test twice before arrival (a PCR test within 72 hours of the flight, then a rapid antigen test at the airport just before the flight) and once upon arrival at the airport in Italy (a rapid antigen test). Both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers will have to adhere to this strict testing policy. Provided all three test results are negative, travelers can move freely about the country. Technically, all three airlines have been operating these COVID-tested flights for months. But until May 16, only essential travelers (not leisure travelers) could take them and enjoy the quarantine-free benefits. Now, however, Italy is ready to bring back tourism. While these special flights are limited, for the time being, the airlines will likely add more soon as we move toward an even broader re-opening of Italy (and, in fact, the entire European Union) this summer. Italy Guide: Planning Your Trip Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Everyone's Going to Europe This Summer—But Here's How You Can Beat the Crowds Delta Launches COVID-Tested, Quarantine-Free Flights to Europe Here’s What It’s Like to Travel to Puerto Rico During the COVID-19 Pandemic What Countries Can I Travel To If I’m Vaccinated? Delta Air Lines Is Now Flying Nonstop to Greece Travel to the Caribbean: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Air Travel Is Back—Here's What You Need to Know About Flying This Summer Travel to Europe: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Should You Travel to Europe Right Now? Travel to Central and South America: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country The CDC's New COVID-19 Guidance for Activities Is Great News for Travelers This Resort Will Fly You Home on a Free Private Jet if You Test Positive for COVID-19 Vaccinated Americans Can Travel to Europe This Summer What It’s Like to Fly Halfway Around the World During the Pandemic Travel to Africa and the Middle East: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Travel to Asia: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country