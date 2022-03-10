TripSavvy Travel News Governors Island Just Got a New $50 Million Spa and We're Dying to Visit The stunning property is the first QC Terme property in the U.S. By Sherri Gardner Sherri Gardner Associate Editor Instagram LinkedIn Sherri Gardner is the Assistant Editor for TripSavvy and has been with the company since May 2018. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 03/10/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of QC NY View Map QC NY SPA Address Governors Island, 112 Andes Rd, New York, NY 10004, USA Get directions Phone +1 646-402-9647 Web Visit website Governors Island just became the hottest staycation destination in New York City with the opening of a $50 million luxury spa in the old Army Barracks. QC NY is the latest addition to QC Terme's portfolio of spas and is the group's first U.S. property. This four-level haven of relaxation has panoramic views of lower Manhattan, Brooklyn, and New Jersey. The spa's offerings include themed saunas (including one with famous NYC landmarks), foot baths, a Vichy shower, infrared beds, Turkish baths, and relaxation rooms, all of which are available to use with the price of admission. There's also a bistro and full bar, two outdoor pools, and a variety of massage rooms. However, the pools aren't open to the public just yet. The facility preserved the exterior of the original landmarked buildings and kept the flooring, windows, and layout. Aside from that, all the furnishings are meant to evoke an Italian home. Many of the fixtures were imported straight from Italy, and there are small touches of the founder's family throughout. From the portraits of family members on changing room walls to a sauna dedicated to a late sister. In addition to thoughtful furnishings, Andrea Quadrio Curzio (co-founder and CEO of QC Terme) paid close attention to the spa's water quality. Per reporting by the New York Post, Curzio is "obsessed with filtration" and invested in a costly filtration system to ensure that the spa's water is top-tier. Courtesy of QC NY QC NY is open year-round. Half-day tickets start at $88 on weekdays and $100 on weekends. Full-day passes are $110 during the week and $128 on weekends. Entry with a 25-minute massage starts at $200 on weekdays and $222 on weekends. There are also options to add 50 or 75-minute massage as well. Round trip ferry tickets are included with the cost of admission. Idle relaxation may run counter to the hustle spirit of New York City, but this European-inspired day spa is too appealing to skip out on. “You should feel like in a dream; you can get lost here.” Quadrio Curzio told the NY Post. Considering that the facility covers 75,000 square feet, getting lost shouldn’t be an issue. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. New York Post. "$50M Italian Spa Opens in Former NYC Army Barracks with A Skyline View." March 7, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The Best East Coast Hotels in 2022 9 Best Northern Arizona Hotels in 2022 18 Best Things to Do as a Solo Traveler in NYC The 9 Best Phoenix Valley Hotels The 9 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Dominican Republic in 2022 The 7 Best Key West Beachfront Hotels of 2022 7 Most Romantic Hotels in Miami of 2022 The 8 Best Cancun Hotels in 2022 The 9 Best Club Med Resorts for Families in 2022 Every Travel-Related Black Friday Deal You Need to Know About The 8 Best Las Vegas Hotels of 2022 The 7 Best New Hampshire Ski Hotels of 2022 The 6 Best Design-Forward Motels in the U.S. The 7 Best Old Montreal Hotels of 2022 The 8 Best New York State Ski Hotels of 2022 The 7 Best San Diego Hotels of 2022