Governors Island Just Got a New $50 Million Spa and We’re Dying to Visit

Governors Island just became the hottest staycation destination in New York City with the opening of a $50 million luxury spa in the old Army Barracks. QC NY is the latest addition to QC Terme's portfolio of spas and is the group's first U.S. property.

This four-level haven of relaxation has panoramic views of lower Manhattan, Brooklyn, and New Jersey. The spa's offerings include themed saunas (including one with famous NYC landmarks), foot baths, a Vichy shower, infrared beds, Turkish baths, and relaxation rooms, all of which are available to use with the price of admission. There's also a bistro and full bar, two outdoor pools, and a variety of massage rooms. However, the pools aren't open to the public just yet.

The facility preserved the exterior of the original landmarked buildings and kept the flooring, windows, and layout. Aside from that, all the furnishings are meant to evoke an Italian home. Many of the fixtures were imported straight from Italy, and there are small touches of the founder's family throughout. From the portraits of family members on changing room walls to a sauna dedicated to a late sister.

In addition to thoughtful furnishings, Andrea Quadrio Curzio (co-founder and CEO of QC Terme) paid close attention to the spa's water quality. Per reporting by the New York Post, Curzio is "obsessed with filtration" and invested in a costly filtration system to ensure that the spa's water is top-tier.

QC NY is open year-round. Half-day tickets start at $88 on weekdays and $100 on weekends. Full-day passes are $110 during the week and $128 on weekends. Entry with a 25-minute massage starts at $200 on weekdays and $222 on weekends. There are also options to add 50 or 75-minute massage as well. Round trip ferry tickets are included with the cost of admission.

Idle relaxation may run counter to the hustle spirit of New York City, but this European-inspired day spa is too appealing to skip out on. “You should feel like in a dream; you can get lost here.” Quadrio Curzio told the NY Post. Considering that the facility covers 75,000 square feet, getting lost shouldn’t be an issue.

