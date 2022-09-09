Travel News Air Travel Qantas Will Now Let You Pay $30 to Fly Next to an Empty Seat Would you pay to have an empty seat next to you? By Jalyn Robinson Jalyn Robinson Editorial Assistant LinkedIn Twitter Pace University Jalyn joined TripSavvy in September of 2021 as an editorial assistant. She graduated from Pace University in May of 2018 with a bachelor's degree in English, cum laude, with a writing concentration. She has contributed work to Westchester Magazine and Spire&Co., a former online magazine. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 09/09/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Courtesy of Qantas Airlines There's no better feeling than having an empty seat next to you on a flight, and the Australian airline Qantas is allowing some of its passengers to lock in a neighborless trip before boarding. Qantas' "Neighbour Free" seating option will allow passengers in economy to buy seats next to them for anywhere between 30 and 65 Australian dollars (about $20 to $33). Currently, this program is only a pilot program and will be available on a handful of domestic flights for the next six weeks. These flight paths include three flights to Sydney from the Gold Coast, Adelaide, and Darwin, flights from Perth and Adelaide to Brisbane, and flights from Darwin to Melbourne. About 48 hours before a non-full flight, passengers will be sent an email asking if they'd like to buy an extra seat. Unfortunately, the seat isn't guaranteed until departure—if for whatever reason, the plane fills up and seats are needed, those who opted in the program will have their money refunded and a new seat neighbor. Qantas joins a short list of other airlines that offer this neighbor-free seating option. Eurowings and Sri Lankan Airlines offer a similar program, and Emirates allows purchasing up to three neighboring seats. While the airline is only rolling out this pilot program domestically, for the time being, the airline told Travel + Leisure that they would consider a more extensive rollout later in the year. These Five Cities Will Finally Be Able to Book Premium Economy on Emirates Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Travel + Leisure. "Qantas Will Allow Passengers to Purchase the Empty Seat Next to Them for as Low as $20." Sept. 7, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Share Pin Email