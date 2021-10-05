9 Products Outdoor Experts Don't Leave Home Without

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

To find out, we got recommendations from more than 30 outdoor experts, ranging from search-and-rescue crews to fishing experts to experienced long-distance hikers. Here are the nine products that made the cut.

If you're new to outdoor adventure, the sheer amount of "stuff" it takes to pull off a hiking, camping, fishing, or skiing trip can seem, well, overwhelming. And believe us—after one long backpacking trip with a full pack, you'll be looking to shed weight any which way you can. But what's actually useful and what can stay at home?

01 of 09 Osprey Mira 22 Hydration Pack Buy on REI "A backpack that's comfortable for hiking with enough space to carry a few essentials like water, snacks, electrolytes, a first aid kit, extra layers, and a satellite communication device is key," said Kristen Bor, founder of the outdoor and adventure blog Bearfoot Theory. Bor, who's hiked the John Muir Trail and lives half the year out of a camper van, recommends this Osprey pack thanks to the inclusion of a lightweight hydration pack that makes it easy to stay hydrated on the trail.

02 of 09 YETI Rambler 20 Oz. Tumbler with MagSlider Lid Buy on Yeti.com Rick Wallace, a fishing expert and founder of the website Tackle Village, doesn't leave home without his Yeti Rambler tumbler. "I spend a large amount of time on the water fishing," Wallace said, "and drinking water and coffee are two things I just can't do without!" Wallace, who's fished worldwide in Australia, Japan, Argentina, and New Zealand, recommends Yeti's gear thanks to the durability and warranty. "They are tough, well designed, and excel in keeping drinks either hot or cold during a long day exploring the outdoors."

03 of 09 GSI Bugaboo Cookset Buy on Amazon "This cookset is an excellent choice for anyone who cooks for groups in the outdoors," said Steve Silberberg, the owner of Fitpacking, a company that leads adventure vacations focused on weight loss. Silberberg is a big fan of the two Teflon-coated pots that the kit comes with, along with a frying pan and cutting board. "Plus it compacts nicely into a self-contained unit for easy transport inside a backpack."

04 of 09 Leki Micro Vario Carbon Trekking Poles Buy on REI Whitney "Allgood" LaRuffa, the vice-present of sales and marketing at Six Moon Designs, a company that makes ultralight backpacks, tents, and shelters, doesn't leave home without his Leki Micro Vario Carbon Poles. LaRuffa, who's been through-hiking America's long trails for 25 years now, has been using the same pair for more than five years. "They are super light in weight, yet very sturdy even for a 200-pound dude like me," said LaRuffa. "They fold up super small for travel to and from the trailhead, and they have withstood the test of time and miles."

05 of 09 Garmin inReach Explorer+, Handheld Satellite Communicator with Topo Maps and GPS Navigation Buy on Amazon "Many backcountry destinations are outside the range of cell service," said Mikaela Ferguson, a Vancouver-based wilderness guide and certified wilderness first responder and whitewater rescue technician, who runs the blog Voyageur Tripper. "If our group gets lost or someone is injured, it is critical that we can determine our exact location and contact rescuers for assistance." She recommends the Garmin inReach Explorer+, a satellite phone with GPS capabilities, as a must-have on any backcountry trip.

06 of 09 First Aid Only - FAO-440 Outdoor First Aid Kit, Soft Case, 205-Piece Kit Buy on Amazon In the outdoors, injuries, even small cuts, when not treated rapidly and properly, can quickly morph into bigger issues to the higher chance of infections and the need to maintain mobility and contact with the elements," Jennifer Schultz, an outdoor guide and instructor at Outforia, said. Schultz emphasized the importance of having first-aid remedies for various situations and making sure that your kit is portable. She's a fan of First Aid Only's 205-piece kit, an affordable option that comes in a soft case. "The soft casing ensures you can pack it compactly with other equipment without risk of it breaking and falling apart in your pack," Schultz said.

07 of 09 Black Crows Ventus Micro Puffer Down Jacket Buy on Black-crows.com Sam Seward, a member of Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol and a certified evacuation lift tech who works as a certified arborist during the summer months, spends a lot of time outside. His go-to? An insulated mid-layer, preferably Black Crows' Ventus Micro Puffer Down Jacket. "Be it the coldest day in the winter, ski patrolling or mountaineering, early mornings in the summer getting ready for tree work or a backyard evening barbecue, being warm is key," Seward said. "If I could have one layer, this would be it for both skiing and arborist work."

08 of 09 REI Co-op Half Dome SL 2+ Tent with Footprint

Buy on REI "When it comes to ‘bang for the buck,’ I really think the REI Half Dome series is hard to beat for car camping," said Ryan McMahon, the CEO of Elite Custom Adventures, a tour company that takes guests on private national park experiences. "They are durable yet lightweight, have the features you need without unnecessary frills and are designed for a quick set-up every single time." McMahon, who focuses on quality, lightweight gear, is a fan of the two-person version even when traveling solo. "Then I have the option of bringing my dogs along when we’re exploring the southwest.”

