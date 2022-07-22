Travel News Cruises For the First Time Ever, Princess Cruises Is Letting Kids Sail for Free And the deal can be stacked with other discounts By Sherri Gardner Sherri Gardner Associate Editor Instagram LinkedIn Sherri Gardner is the Assistant Editor for TripSavvy and has been with the company since May 2018. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 07/22/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of Princess Cruises Want to take the family on a cruise, but you're also trying to stick to a budget? You're in luck: Until Aug. 15, Princess Cruises is offering a "Kids Sail Free" deal, in which first and second guests can bring up to two extra passengers at no additional cost on select itineraries. The deal is valid on a variety of 2023 sailings to destinations ranging from the Caribbean and Mexico to the Mediterranean, Alaska, and Canada/New England. Sample itineraries include a tour of the California coast and an 18-day adventure that takes cruise-goers along the Pacific coast of South and Central America. For some context on the kind of savings you can expect, a week-long cruise around the glaciers of Canada and Alaska costs just under $1,000 for four people. The cruise line does make it clear that there's no guarantee of availability—so if this offer sparks any interest, don't wait too long to purchase. There's no listed age maximum for the third and fourth guests, either, but they must be staying in the same stateroom as the first two. As one of the more family-friendly cruise operators out there, Princess Cruises always offers a variety of options for children onboard. Youth and teen clubs keep the kids engaged during the day, while an exclusive Discovery partnership provides various enrichment activities like stargazing and Shark Week-themed events. The restaurants also have dedicated kids' menus filled with classics like chicken fingers and ice cream sundaes. If you want to check out the sale, just head to the Princess Cruises website to book an eligible cruise. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Princess Cruises. "Princess Cruises’ Kids Sail Free Promotion Offers Incredible Savings on Family Vacations." July 2022. Cruiseline.com. "10 Fun Things for Kids & Teens on Princess Cruises." September 10, 2020. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit